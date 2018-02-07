La torre Eiffel fue cerrada este martes a los visitantes debido a las malas condiciones meteorológicas, anunció la empresa que gestiona el monumento más emblemático de París cuando la capital y sus alrededores están en alerta naranja por nieve y hielo.
 

Los autobuses de París y su área metropolitana dejaron de circular en la noche del martes y los autobuses escolares no prestarán servicio el miércoles en varios departamentos franceses, incluida la región de París, donde se esperaban acumulaciones de entre cinco y 10 centímetros de nieve en el suelo.

Francia Nieve