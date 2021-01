New Year’s Eve has even more significance this year for miracle patient Lisa Martin and her husband, Jeff. Lisa is going home for the first time since Sept. 27 when she was admitted to the Memorial Satilla Health ER with complications from COVID-19. Her amazing journey includes 59 days on a ventilator, 40 days in an induced coma and surviving a frontal lobe stroke. On Oct. 20, Lisa was comatose, her eyes fixed. The hospital called in her family to say goodbye. They decided to give it 11 days before making a decision about removing her from the ventilator that was breathing for her. But God had other plans. On the eleventh day, Lisa broke through the sedatives and began tracking Jeff with her eyes and she moved her hand. After that, she was transferred to two other hospitals (including our sister facility, Memorial Health in Savannah) to progress her care before coming to Memorial Satilla Rehabilitation on Dec. 14 for her final rehabilitation days before going home. We will be sharing a more in-depth version of Lisa’s story. Happy New Year!