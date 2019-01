1 de 15 | Rescuers work at the site of a partially collapsed apartment block in Magnitogorsk - 3TP EUO NARCH/NARCH30 (REUTERS, X80001, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

2 de 15 | Rescuers work at the site of a partially collapsed apartment block in Magnitogorsk - 3TP EUO NARCH/NARCH30 (REUTERS, X80001, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

3 de 15 | Rescuers work at the site of a partially collapsed apartment block in Magnitogorsk - 3TP EUO NARCH/NARCH30 (REUTERS, X80001, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

4 de 15 | Rescuers work at the site of a partially collapsed apartment block in Magnitogorsk - 3TP EUO NARCH/NARCH30 (REUTERS, X80001, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

5 de 15 | Rescuers work at the site of a partially collapsed apartment block in Magnitogorsk - 3TP EUO NARCH/NARCH30 (REUTERS, X80001, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

6 de 15 | Rescuers work at the site of a partially collapsed apartment block in Magnitogorsk - 3TP EUO NARCH/NARCH30 (REUTERS, X80001, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

7 de 15 | Rescuers work at the site of a partially collapsed apartment block in Magnitogorsk - 3TP EUO NARCH/NARCH30 (REUTERS, X80001, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

8 de 15 | Rescuers work at the site of a partially collapsed apartment block in Magnitogorsk - 3TP EUO NARCH/NARCH30 (REUTERS, X80001, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

9 de 15 | Rescuers work at the site of a partially collapsed apartment block in Magnitogorsk - 3TP EUO NARCH/NARCH30 (REUTERS, X80001, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

10 de 15 | Rescuers work at the site of a partially collapsed apartment block in Magnitogorsk - 3TP EUO NARCH/NARCH30 (REUTERS, X80001, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

11 de 15 | Rescuers work at the site of a partially collapsed apartment block in Magnitogorsk - 3TP EUO NARCH/NARCH30 (REUTERS, X80001, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

12 de 15 | A rescuer walks at the site of a partially collapsed apartment block in Magnitogorsk (REUTERS, X80002, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

13 de 15 | People gather near the site of a partially collapsed apartment block in Magnitogorsk (REUTERS, X80002, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

14 de 15 | People gather near the site of a partially collapsed apartment block in Magnitogorsk (REUTERS, X80002, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)