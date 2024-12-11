Desde su creación en 1929, la revista Fortune, fundada por Henry Luce, fue un referente en la documentación del poder en el mundo empresarial. La publicación se destacó desde sus inicios al lanzar un producto meticulosamente diseñado, entregado a los suscriptores en una caja protectora, con el objetivo de capturar las dinámicas de poder en los negocios.
Más tarde, en 1955, la revista presentó el Fortune 500, una clasificación emblemática basada en los ingresos anuales de las empresas más grandes de Estados Unidos, consolidándose como un estándar para evaluar la influencia corporativa. Décadas después, en 1998, la revista amplió su enfoque al liderazgo femenino con la lista Most Powerful Women, (Las Mujeres más Poderosas) celebrando a las mujeres que rompen barreras en los altos niveles ejecutivos.
En 2024, la revista da un paso más en su compromiso con la innovación y el impacto en los negocios al introducir la lista 100 Most Powerful People in Business (Las 100 Personas más Poderosas en los Negocios). Esta iniciativa redefine cómo se mide el poder, incorporando criterios más amplios que el simple tamaño de una empresa. El objetivo es identificar a líderes cuya visión y acciones transformaron sus sectores, y cuya influencia trasciende las métricas tradicionales. La lista destaca figuras que impulsaron cambios significativos, ya sea revitalizando corporaciones en decadencia o creando startups que marcan nuevos paradigmas industriales.
Esta evolución en las listas de la revista refleja no solo el crecimiento del mundo empresarial, sino también la capacidad de la revista para adaptarse y capturar los matices del liderazgo en cada época. Desde los gigantes corporativos de mediados del siglo XX hasta los disruptores tecnológicos del siglo XXI, estas clasificaciones documentaron cómo el poder en los negocios es dinámico, cambiante y, sobre todo, influenciado por aquellos que se atreven a innovar.
Criterios de elección: seis aspectos claves
El concepto de poder en los negocios trasciende métricas tradicionales como el tamaño o los ingresos, según la lista 100 Most Powerful People in Business de Fortune. Para capturar esta complejidad, la revista adoptó una metodología integral que combina factores como el tamaño y la salud del negocio, la innovación, la influencia, la trayectoria profesional y el impacto social.
En la cima de la montaña
La lista 100 Most Powerful People in Business destaca a líderes cuyas acciones y decisiones transfomaron industrias enteras. Entre ellos, Elon Musk es reconocido por su capacidad para crear industrias completamente nuevas, mientras que Jensen Huang, de NVIDIA, lidera una empresa esencial para la innovación tecnológica global.
Otros como Satya Nadella y Mary Barra revitalizaron grandes corporaciones en peligro de estancarse, demostrando cómo el liderazgo puede redefinir trayectorias empresariales. Estas figuras ilustran el impacto duradero que puede tener el poder bien dirigido en un mundo cada vez más competitivo.
En otros casos, el poder se ejerce desde roles menos visibles pero igualmente decisivos. Por ejemplo, Mellody Hobson utiliza su influencia detrás de escena para remodelar organizaciones y liderar procesos de sucesión estratégica.
A su vez, Sam Altman, creador de tecnologías disruptivas, obliga a toda una industria a adaptarse rápidamente a sus innovaciones. Estos ejemplos demuestran que el poder no solo reside en la visibilidad pública, sino también en la capacidad de influir profundamente en las decisiones y estrategias de los sectores clave de la economía.
Antes de ingresar de lleno en la lista, Fortune recuerda una cita de John D. Rockefeller: “Si tu único objetivo es hacerte rico, nunca lo conseguirás”. Suena a gran consejo. En este caso, entonces, si tu único objetivo “es ser poderoso”… bueno, recuerda lo que dijo John D.
FORTUNE 100 MOST POWERFUL PEOPLE IN BUSINESS
1 — ELON MUSK (CEO and Founder, Tesla, SpaceX)
2 — JENSEN HUANG (CEO and Founder, Nvidia)
3 — SATYA NADELLA (CEO and Chairman, Microsoft)
4 — WARREN BUFFETT (CEO and Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway)
5 — JAMIE DIMON (CEO and Chairman, JPMorgan Chase)
6 — TIM COOK (CEO, Apple)
7 — MARK ZUCKERBERG (CEO, Chairman, and Founder, Meta)
8 — SAM ALTMAN (CEO and Cofounder, OpenAI)
9 — MARY BARRA (CEO and Chairman, General Motors)
10 — SUNDAR PICHAI (CEO, Alphabet (Google))
11 — JEFF BEZOS (Chairman and Founder, Amazon)
12 — MUKESH AMBANI (Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries)
13 — BRIAN MOYNIHAN (CEO and Chairman, Bank of America)
14 — REN ZHENGFEI (CEO and Founder, Huawei Technologies)
15 — JANE FRASER (CEO, Citigroup)
16 — REID HOFFMAN (Partner, Greylock Partners)
17 — BERNARD ARNAULT (CEO and Chairman, LVMH)
18 — DOUG MCMILLON (CEO and President, Walmart)
19 — WANG CHUANFU (CEO, Chairman, and Founder, BYD)
20 — DAVID SOLOMON (CEO and Chairman, Goldman Sachs)
21 — BRIAN NICCOL (CEO and Chairman, Starbucks)
22 — BILL GATES (Cofounder, Microsoft)
23 — JULIE SWEET (CEO and Chair, Accenture)
24 — MARC BENIOFF (CEO, Chairman, and Cofounder, Salesforce)
25 — EMMA WALMSLEY (CEO, GSK)
26 — ANDY JASSY (CEO and President, Amazon)
27 — DARA KHOSROWSHAHI (CEO, Uber)
28 — GREGORY ABEL (Vice Chairman–Non-Insurance Operations; Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Berkshire Hathaway)
29 — LARS FRUERGAARD JØRGENSEN (CEO and President, Novo Nordisk)
30 — MARC ROWAN (CEO and Cofounder, Apollo Global Management)
31 — DAVE RICKS (CEO and Chairman, Eli Lilly)
32 — JOSEPH BAE & SCOTT NUTTALL (Co-CEOs, KKR)
33 — SERGEY BRIN & LARRY PAGE (Cofounders, Alphabet (Google))
34 — PETER THIEL (Chairman and Cofounder, Palantir Technologies)
35 — SAFRA CATZ (CEO, Oracle)36 — LISA SU (CEO and Chair, AMD)
37 — DANIEL EK (CEO and Cofounder, Spotify)
38 — MARC ANDREESSEN (General Partner and Cofounder, Andreessen Horowitz)
39 — CHARLES KOCH (Co-CEO and Chairman, Koch Inc.)
40 — C.C. WEI (CEO and Chairman, TSMC)
41 — TED SARANDOS & GREG PETERS (Co-CEOs, Netflix)
42 — STEPHEN SCHWARZMAN (CEO, Chairman, and Cofounder, Blackstone)
43 — BRIAN CHESKY (CEO and Cofounder, Airbnb)
44 — ALEX KARP (CEO and Cofounder, Palantir Technologies)
45 — YASIR AL-RUMAYYAN (Governor, Public Investment Fund)
46 — JONATHAN GRAY (President and COO, Blackstone)
47 — BOB IGER (CEO, Disney)
48 — DARIO & DANIELA AMODEI (CEO and Cofounder (Dario); President and Cofounder (Daniela), Anthropic)
49 — LARRY FINK (CEO and Chairman, BlackRock)
50 — BRIAN ARMSTRONG (CEO and Founder, Coinbase)
51 — ANDREW WITTY (CEO, UnitedHealth Group)
52 — SHANTANU NARAYEN (CEO and Chair, Adobe)
53 — PATRICK & JOHN COLLISON (CEO and Cofounder (Patrick); President and Cofounder (John), Stripe)
54 — KEN GRIFFIN (CEO and Founder, Citadel)
55 — ROELOF BOTHA (Managing Partner, Sequoia Capital)
56 — GRACE WANG (CEO, Chairwoman, and Cofounder, Luxshare Precision Industry)
57 — LEI JUN (CEO, Chairman, and Founder, Xiaomi)
58 — DARREN WOODS (CEO and Chairman, Exxon Mobil)
59 — CAROL TOMÉ (CEO, UPS)
60 — GAIL BOUDREAUX (CEO and President, Elevance Health)
61 — ROBIN ZENG (CEO and Chairman, Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL))
62 — CARLOS TAVARES (CEO and Executive Director, Stellantis)
63 — AKIO TOYODA (Chairman, Toyota)
64 — ABIGAIL JOHNSON (CEO and Chairman, Fidelity Investments)
65 — NICOLAS HIERONIMUS (CEO, L’Oréal)
66 — THASUNDA BROWN DUCKETT (CEO and President, TIAA)
67 — ANA PATRICIA BOTÍN (Executive Chairman, Banco Santander)
68 — NICOLAI TANGEN (CEO, Norges Bank Investment Management)
69 — NEAL MOHAN (CEO, YouTube)
70 — RUPERT MURDOCH (Founder, News Corp.)
71 — HELEN WONG (CEO, OCBC)
72 — LARRY ELLISON (Chairman and Cofounder, Oracle)
73 — MELLODY HOBSON (Co-CEO and President, Ariel Investments)
74 — VINOD KHOSLA (Managing Partner and Founder, Khosla Ventures)
75 — MARK CUBAN (Former Principal Owner and Current Minority Owner, Dallas Mavericks)
76 — GEORGE KURTZ (CEO and Founder, CrowdStrike)
77 — CHARLWIN MAO (CEO and Cofounder, Xiaohongshu)
78 — CRISTIANO AMON (CEO and President, Qualcomm)
79 — MASAYOSHI SON (CEO, Chairman, and Founder, SoftBank Group)
80 — PONY MA (HUATENG) (CEO, Chairman, and Cofounder, Tencent Holdings)
81 — PALMER LUCKEY (Founder, Anduril)
82 — LARRY CULP (CEO and Chairman, General Electric)
83 — HAMDI ULUKAYA (CEO, Chairman, and Founder, Chobani)
84 — GARRY TAN (CEO and President, Y Combinator Management)
85 — JAY Y. LEE (Executive Chairman, Samsung Electronics)
86 — PAUL SINGER (Co-CEO, President, and Founder, Elliott Management)
87 — JOE TSAI (Chairman and Founder, Alibaba Group)
88 — JAMES DYSON (Chairman and Founder, Dyson)
89 — DAMOLA ADAMOLEKUN (CEO, Red Lobster)
90 — OLIVER BLUME (CEO and Chairman, Volkswagen)
91 — MICHAEL BLOOMBERG (Majority Owner and Cofounder, Bloomberg)
92 — ZHANG YIMING (Founder, ByteDance)
93 — BRIAN SIKES (CEO and Chairman, Cargill)
94 — TARANG AMIN (CEO and Chairman, e.l.f. Beauty)
95 — CATHERINE MACGREGOR (CEO, Engie)
96 — JOSH KUSHNER (CEO and Founder, Thrive Capital)
97 — ALBERT BOURLA (CEO and Chairman, Pfizer)
98 — PHEBE NOVAKOVIC (CEO and Chairman, General Dynamics)
99 — FRANÇOIS-HENRI PINAULT (CEO and Chairman, Kering)
100 — TRICIA GRIFFITH (CEO and President, Progressive)