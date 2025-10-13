Hamás liberó este lunes por la mañana a los rehenes que permanecieron retenidos en Gaza durante más de dos años, como parte de un importante intercambio de prisioneros en el marco del alto el fuego recién implementado, informó la televisión estatal israelí Kan TV.
Las imágenes del reencuentro en Israel:
Released hostage Nimrod Cohen who was kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas and taken to Gaza, holds an Israeli flag as he arrives at Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov), amid a hostages-prisoners swap and a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel October 13, 2025. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People watch a helicopter fly past, on the day of hostages-prisoners swap, during a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, at Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Hospital, in Petah Tikva, Israel October 13, 2025. REUTERS/Itay Cohen TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
People watch a helicopter fly past, on the day of hostages-prisoners swap, during a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, at Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Hospital, in Petah Tikva, Israel October 13, 2025. REUTERS/Itay Cohen
Released Israeli hostage, Matan Zangauker is reunited with his mother Einav Zangauker, after being held in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, as part of a prisoner-hostage swap and a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, in Reim, Israel October 13, 2025. Israel Defense Forces/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY
People react at “Hostages Square” as Hamas releases hostages, who have been held in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, as part of a hostages-prisoners swap and a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 13, 2025. REUTERS/Shir Torem
People watch a helicopter, on the day of hostages-prisoners swap, during a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, at Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Hospital, in Petah Tikva, Israel October 13, 2025. REUTERS/Itay Cohen
People react at “Hostages Square” as Hamas releases hostages, who have been held in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, as part of a hostages-prisoners swap and a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 13, 2025. REUTERS/Shir Torem
Released hostage Alon Ohel, who was kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas and taken to Gaza, gestures upon arrival at Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Hospital, amid a hostages-prisoners swap and a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, in Petah Tikva, Israel October 13, 2025. REUTERS/Itay Cohen
Released Israeli hostage, Avinatan Or, held in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, reacts as he walks with a representative of the Israeli army after being released, as part of a prisoner-hostage swap and a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, in Reim, Israel October 13, 2025. Israel Defense Forces/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY
Released Israeli hostage, Omri Miran, held in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, is reunited with his wife, Lishay Miran-Lav, as part of a prisoner-hostage swap and a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, in Reim, Israel October 13, 2025. Israel Defense Forces/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY
Las fotos de los prisioneros palestinos liberados:
A freed Palestinian prisoner is greeted after he was released from an Israeli jail as part of a hostages-prisoners swap and a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 13, 2025. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People gather to greet freed Palestinian prisoners as they arrive after being released from an Israeli jail as part of a hostages-prisoners swap and a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 13, 2025. REUTERS/Mohammed Torokman
A freed Palestinian prisoner is greeted after being released from an Israeli jail as part of a hostages-prisoners swap and a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 13, 2025. REUTERS/Mohammed Torokman
A freed Palestinian prisoner reacts after being released from an Israeli jail as part of a hostages-prisoners swap and a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 13, 2025. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Palestinian security forces stand guard as families wait for freed Palestinian prisoners in a bus after being released from an Israeli jail as part of a hostages-prisoners swap and a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 13, 2025. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A freed Palestinian is greeted by his relatives and friends after he was released from an Israeli jail as part of a hostages-prisoners swap and a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 13, 2025. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A freed Palestinian prisoner is carried as he is greeted by his relatives and friends after he was released from an Israeli jail as part of a hostages-prisoners swap and a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 13, 2025. REUTERS/Ammar Awad