2025-03-28T110944Z_1774764933_RC2AMDAJXOCQ_RTRMADP_3_THAILAND-QUAKE-728x485
Rescue personnel gather near a building that collapsed after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with people pouring out of buildings in the Thai capital in panic after the tremors, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
2025-03-28T110943Z_55297915_RC2AMDAXWHVS_RTRMADP_3_THAILAND-QUAKE-728x485
Rescue personnel walk near a building that collapsed after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with people pouring out of buildings in the Thai capital in panic after the tremors, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
2025-03-28T103915Z_1526731695_RC27MDA5SFHE_RTRMADP_3_THAILAND-QUAKE-728x516
People stand near the site of a collapsed building after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with hundreds of people pouring out of buildings in the Thai capital in panic after the tremors, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
2025-03-28T103911Z_2025844333_RC26MDA2MEZG_RTRMADP_3_THAILAND-QUAKE-728x485
People stand on the road as cars drive through the traffic after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with hundreds of people pouring out of buildings in the Thai capital in panic after the tremors, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
2025-03-28T102832Z_393734994_RC29MDAPSDCY_RTRMADP_3_THAILAND-QUAKE-728x485
Patients are evacuated from Rajavithi Hospital after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with hundreds of people pouring out of buildings in the Thai capital in panic after the tremors, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
2025-03-28T095548Z_2115110403_RC29MDABHNWE_RTRMADP_3_THAILAND-QUAKE-728x485
Rescue personnel work after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with people pouring out of buildings in the Thai capital in panic after the tremors, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
2025-03-28T092324Z_1156558978_RC29MDAMJJHQ_RTRMADP_3_THAILAND-QUAKE-728x485
Rescue personnel stand near a building that collapsed after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with people pouring out of buildings in the Thai capital in panic after the tremors, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
2025-03-28T085114Z_1863127095_RC28MDAKKYG9_RTRMADP_3_THAILAND-QUAKE-728x541
An injured person is stretchered out by emergency personnel near the site of a collapsed building after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with hundreds of people pouring out of buildings in the Thai capital in panic after the tremors, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang
2025-03-28T081734Z_1819259511_RC27MDA7WPA5_RTRMADP_3_THAILAND-QUAKE-728x510
Thai King’s volunteers work near the site of a collapsed building after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with hundreds of people pouring out of buildings in the Thai capital in panic after the tremors, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
2025-03-28T081046Z_767426_RC28MDA3IN6K_RTRMADP_3_THAILAND-QUAKE-728x528
An injured woman receives medical attention near a collapsed building after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with hundreds of people pouring out of buildings in the Thai capital in panic after the tremors, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang
2025-03-28T075802Z_2039993119_RC27MDAZH983_RTRMADP_3_THAILAND-QUAKE-728x520
Workers carry an injured person near the site of a collapsed building after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with hundreds of people pouring out of buildings in the Thai capital in panic after the tremors, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang
2025-03-28T073743Z_2005211681_RC27MDAPM965_RTRMADP_3_THAILAND-QUAKE-728x546
Workers react near a site of a collapsed building after the tremors of a strong earthquake that struck central Myanmar on Friday affected Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang
2025-03-28T073011Z_1820948179_RC26MDAGAFWM_RTRMADP_3_THAILAND-QUAKE-728x546
A casualty lies on the gound as people assist him after the tremors of a strong earthquake that struck central Myanmar on Friday affected Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang
2025-03-28T072509Z_1265291616_RC26MDA2IJ10_RTRMADP_3_THAILAND-QUAKE-728x546
Women and a child react after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with people pouring out of buildings following the tremors in the Thai capital, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
2025-03-28T071832Z_758300736_RC26MDAH1TLD_RTRMADP_3_THAILAND-QUAKE-728x546
People look at a collapsed building site after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with people pouring out of buildings following the tremors in the Thai capital, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang
2025-03-28T071444Z_218253710_RC26MDA9BF44_RTRMADP_3_THAILAND-QUAKE-728x546
A person uses his phone on a street after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with hundreds of people pouring out of buildings in the Thai capital in panic after the tremors, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang
2025-03-28T111157Z_1411347684_RC2AMDAICXQF_RTRMADP_3_THAILAND-QUAKE-728x485
Vehicles pass near the site of a building that collapsed after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with people pouring out of buildings in the Thai capital in panic after the tremors, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

IJZ2TN7KMS3CYMJDXIMIFHHLKY-728x485

﻿﻿