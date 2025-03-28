Rescue personnel gather near a building that collapsed after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with people pouring out of buildings in the Thai capital in panic after the tremors, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha Rescue personnel walk near a building that collapsed after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with people pouring out of buildings in the Thai capital in panic after the tremors, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha People stand near the site of a collapsed building after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with hundreds of people pouring out of buildings in the Thai capital in panic after the tremors, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY People stand on the road as cars drive through the traffic after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with hundreds of people pouring out of buildings in the Thai capital in panic after the tremors, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Patients are evacuated from Rajavithi Hospital after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with hundreds of people pouring out of buildings in the Thai capital in panic after the tremors, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa Rescue personnel work after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with people pouring out of buildings in the Thai capital in panic after the tremors, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha Rescue personnel stand near a building that collapsed after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with people pouring out of buildings in the Thai capital in panic after the tremors, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha An injured person is stretchered out by emergency personnel near the site of a collapsed building after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with hundreds of people pouring out of buildings in the Thai capital in panic after the tremors, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang Thai King\u2019s volunteers work near the site of a collapsed building after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with hundreds of people pouring out of buildings in the Thai capital in panic after the tremors, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY An injured woman receives medical attention near a collapsed building after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with hundreds of people pouring out of buildings in the Thai capital in panic after the tremors, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang Workers carry an injured person near the site of a collapsed building after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with hundreds of people pouring out of buildings in the Thai capital in panic after the tremors, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang Workers react near a site of a collapsed building after the tremors of a strong earthquake that struck central Myanmar on Friday affected Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang A casualty lies on the gound as people assist him after the tremors of a strong earthquake that struck central Myanmar on Friday affected Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang Women and a child react after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with people pouring out of buildings following the tremors in the Thai capital, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY People look at a collapsed building site after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with people pouring out of buildings following the tremors in the Thai capital, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang A person uses his phone on a street after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with hundreds of people pouring out of buildings in the Thai capital in panic after the tremors, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang Vehicles pass near the site of a building that collapsed after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with people pouring out of buildings in the Thai capital in panic after the tremors, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha \ufeff\ufeff