En el salón "Jorge Propato" de la AFA se reunieron los representantes de los equipos que integran el Federal A para realizar el sorteo de las fechas de cada zona del torneo.

Cabe destacar que en el encuentro de dirigentes, se dispuso que el torneo 2018/2019 comience el 9 de septiembre y habrá algunas fechas que se realizarán entre semana. La primera fase se jugará hasta el 10 de diciembre y se mantendrá el mismo formato del año pasado. Además, dlasificarán a la segunda fase los 4 primeros de cada zona y los restantes 5 de cada grupo irán a reválida. En la segunda fase, se agruparán los 16 clasificados en dos zonas de 8 equipos cada una igual que el torneo anterior.

Desamparados integra la zona 3 y su debut será de visitante el 9 de septiembre frente a San Lorenzo de Alem, en Catamarca.

Fixture de Desamparados

1ra. fecha - 09/092018 10ma. fecha - 28/10/2018

SAN LORENZO vs. SP. DESAMPARADOS SP. DESAMPARADOS vs. SAN LORENZO





2da. fecha - SÁBADO 15/09/2018 11ra. fecha - SÁBADO 03/11/2018

SP. DESAMPARADOS vs. D.MAIPI D.MAIPI vs. SP. DESAMPARADOS





3ra. fecha - MIÉRCOLES 19/09/2018 12da. fecha - MIÉRCOLES 07/11/2018

J U.UNIVERSITARIO vs. SP. DESAMPARADOS SP. DESAMPARADOS vs. J U.UNIVERSITARIO





4ta. fecha - 23/09/2018 13ra. fecha - 11/11/2018

SP. DESAMPARADOS vs. RACING RACING vs. SP. DESAMPARADOS





5ta. fecha - 30/09/2018 14ta. fecha - 18/11/2018

LIBRE: SP. DESAMPARADOS LIBRE: SP. DESAMPARADOS



6ta. fecha - SÁBADO 06/10/2018 15ta. fecha - SÁBADO 24/11/2018

HURACAN LH vs. SP. DESAMPARADOS SP. DESAMPARADOS vs. HURACAN LH





7ma. fecha - MIERCOLES 10/10/2018 16ta. fecha - MIERCOLES 28/11/2018

SP. DESAMPARADOS vs. SP. BELGRANO SP. BELGRANO vs. SP. DESAMPARADOS





8va. fecha - 14/10/2018 17ma. fecha - 02/12/2018

SP.ESTUDIANTES vs. SP. DESAMPARADOS SP. DESAMPARADOS vs. SP.ESTUDIANTES





9na. fecha - 21/10/2018 18va. fecha - 09/12/2018

SP. DESAMPARADOS vs. ESTUDIANTES R.IV ESTUDIANTES R.IV vs. SP. DESAMPARADOS



ZONA 1

DEPORTIVO MADRYN (Puerto Madryn, Chubut)

INDEPENDIENTE (Neuquén, Neuquén)

CIPOLLETTI (Cipolletti, Río Negro)

DEPORTIVO ROCA (General Roca, Río Negro)

SOL DE MAYO (Viedma, Río Negro)

SANSINENA (General Cerri, Buenos Aires)

VILLA MITRE (Bahía Blanca, Buenos Aires)

ALVARADO (Mar del Plata, Buenos Aires)

FERRO CARRIL OESTE (General Pico, La Pampa)

ZONA 2

CAMIONEROS (Esteban Echeverría, Buenos Aires)

DOUGLAS HAIG (Pergamino, Buenos Aires)

DEFENSORES DE BELGRANO (Villa Ramallo, Buenos Aires)

JUVENTUD UNIDA (Gualeguaychú, Entre Ríos)

GIMNASIA Y ESGRIMA (Concepción del Uruguay, Entre Ríos)

DEFENSORES (Pronunciamiento, Entre Ríos)

ATLÉTICO PARANÁ (Paraná, Entre Ríos)

SPORTIVO ATLÉTICO CLUB (Las Parejas, Santa Fe)

UNIÓN (Sunchales, Santa Fe)

ZONA 3

DEPORTIVO MAIPÚ (Maipú, Mendoza)

HURACÁN LAS HERAS (Las Heras, Mendoza)

SPORTIVO DESAMPARADOS (San Juan, San Juan)

JUVENTUD UNIDA UNIVERSITARIO (San Luis, San Luis)

SPORTIVO ESTUDIANTES (San Luis, San Luis)

RACING (Córdoba, Córdoba)

ESTUDIANTES (Río Cuarto, Córdoba)

SPORTIVO BELGRANO (San Francisco, Córdoba)

SAN LORENZO DE ALEM (San Fernando del Valle de Catamarca)

ZONA 4

ALTOS HORNOS ZAPLA (Palpalá, Jujuy)

GIMNASIA Y TIRO (Salta, Salta)

JUVENTUD ANTONIANA (Salta, Salta)

SAN JORGE (San Andrés, Tucumán)

SAN MARTÍN (Formosa, Formosa)

CRUCERO DEL NORTE (Garupá, Misiones)

CHACO FOR EVER (Resistencia, Chaco)

SARMIENTO (Resistencia, Chaco)

BOCA UNIDOS (Corrientes, Corrientes)