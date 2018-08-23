 

En el salón "Jorge Propato" de la AFA se reunieron los representantes de los equipos que integran el Federal A para realizar el sorteo de las fechas de cada zona del torneo.

 

Cabe destacar que en el encuentro de dirigentes, se dispuso que el torneo 2018/2019 comience el 9 de septiembre y habrá algunas fechas que se realizarán entre semana. La primera fase se jugará hasta el 10 de diciembre y se mantendrá el mismo formato del año pasado. Además, dlasificarán a la segunda fase los 4 primeros de cada zona y los restantes 5 de cada grupo irán a reválida. En la segunda fase, se agruparán los 16 clasificados en dos zonas de 8 equipos cada una igual que el torneo anterior.

 

Desamparados integra la zona 3 y su debut será de visitante el 9 de septiembre frente a San Lorenzo de Alem, en Catamarca. 

 

Fixture de Desamparados

 

1ra. fecha - 09/092018                                                       10ma. fecha - 28/10/2018     
SAN LORENZO vs. SP. DESAMPARADOS                   SP. DESAMPARADOS vs. SAN LORENZO 
  
             
2da. fecha - SÁBADO 15/09/2018                                    11ra. fecha - SÁBADO 03/11/2018     
   SP. DESAMPARADOS vs. D.MAIPI                             D.MAIPI vs. SP. DESAMPARADOS 
 
             
3ra. fecha - MIÉRCOLES 19/09/2018                                 12da. fecha - MIÉRCOLES 07/11/2018     
  J U.UNIVERSITARIO vs. SP. DESAMPARADOS            SP. DESAMPARADOS vs. J U.UNIVERSITARIO 
 
             
4ta. fecha - 23/09/2018                                                            13ra. fecha - 11/11/2018     
 SP. DESAMPARADOS vs. RACING                                 RACING vs. SP. DESAMPARADOS 
 
             
5ta. fecha - 30/09/2018                                                      14ta. fecha - 18/11/2018     

LIBRE:  SP. DESAMPARADOS                                           LIBRE:  SP. DESAMPARADOS 
             
6ta. fecha - SÁBADO 06/10/2018                                    15ta. fecha - SÁBADO 24/11/2018     
 HURACAN LH vs. SP. DESAMPARADOS                     SP. DESAMPARADOS vs. HURACAN LH 
 
             
7ma. fecha - MIERCOLES 10/10/2018                             16ta. fecha - MIERCOLES 28/11/2018     
  SP. DESAMPARADOS vs. SP. BELGRANO                      SP. BELGRANO vs. SP. DESAMPARADOS 
 
             
8va. fecha - 14/10/2018                                                        17ma. fecha - 02/12/2018     
  SP.ESTUDIANTES vs. SP. DESAMPARADOS                     SP. DESAMPARADOS vs. SP.ESTUDIANTES 
  
             
9na. fecha - 21/10/2018                                                        18va. fecha - 09/12/2018     
 SP. DESAMPARADOS vs. ESTUDIANTES R.IV                    ESTUDIANTES R.IV vs. SP. DESAMPARADOS 
 

 

ZONA 1

DEPORTIVO MADRYN (Puerto Madryn, Chubut)

INDEPENDIENTE (Neuquén, Neuquén)

CIPOLLETTI (Cipolletti, Río Negro)

DEPORTIVO ROCA (General Roca, Río Negro)

SOL DE MAYO (Viedma, Río Negro)

SANSINENA (General Cerri, Buenos Aires)

VILLA MITRE (Bahía Blanca, Buenos Aires)

ALVARADO (Mar del Plata, Buenos Aires)

FERRO CARRIL OESTE (General Pico, La Pampa)

 

ZONA 2

CAMIONEROS (Esteban Echeverría, Buenos Aires)

DOUGLAS HAIG (Pergamino, Buenos Aires)

DEFENSORES DE BELGRANO (Villa Ramallo, Buenos Aires)

JUVENTUD UNIDA (Gualeguaychú, Entre Ríos)

GIMNASIA Y ESGRIMA (Concepción del Uruguay, Entre Ríos)

DEFENSORES (Pronunciamiento, Entre Ríos)

ATLÉTICO PARANÁ (Paraná, Entre Ríos)

SPORTIVO ATLÉTICO CLUB (Las Parejas, Santa Fe)

UNIÓN (Sunchales, Santa Fe)

 

ZONA 3

DEPORTIVO MAIPÚ (Maipú, Mendoza)

HURACÁN LAS HERAS (Las Heras, Mendoza)

  • SPORTIVO DESAMPARADOS (San Juan, San Juan)

JUVENTUD UNIDA UNIVERSITARIO (San Luis, San Luis)

SPORTIVO ESTUDIANTES (San Luis, San Luis)

RACING (Córdoba, Córdoba)

ESTUDIANTES (Río Cuarto, Córdoba)

SPORTIVO BELGRANO (San Francisco, Córdoba)

SAN LORENZO DE ALEM (San Fernando del Valle de Catamarca)

 

ZONA 4

ALTOS HORNOS ZAPLA (Palpalá, Jujuy)

GIMNASIA Y TIRO (Salta, Salta)

JUVENTUD ANTONIANA (Salta, Salta)

SAN JORGE (San Andrés, Tucumán)

SAN MARTÍN (Formosa, Formosa)

CRUCERO DEL NORTE (Garupá, Misiones)

CHACO FOR EVER (Resistencia, Chaco)

SARMIENTO (Resistencia, Chaco)

BOCA UNIDOS (Corrientes, Corrientes)

Federal A Sportivo Desamparados