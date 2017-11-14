Amistoso
¡GOL DE NIGERIA! Iheanacho y un tiro libre que abre el partido. Argentina gana 2-1. Seguilo EN VIVO: https://t.co/Hd6UKmUTNC pic.twitter.com/lAaa5BSBDk
— TyC Sports (@TyCSports) 14 de noviembre de 2017
¡GOL DE NIGERIA! Iwobi no perdonó en el área y el partido está 2-2. EN VIVO: https://t.co/Hd6UKmUTNC pic.twitter.com/cEv50gjRO6
— TyC Sports (@TyCSports) 14 de noviembre de 2017
¡GOL DE NIGERIA! Los africanos dan vuelta el resultado y ganan 3-2. Miralo EN VIVO: https://t.co/Hd6UKmUTNC pic.twitter.com/wHJiUVFEaa— TyC Sports (@TyCSports) 14 de noviembre de 2017
¡GOL DE NIGERIA! Iwobi le da otro golpe a Argentina, que pierde 4-2. Miralo EN VIVO: https://t.co/Hd6UKmUTNC pic.twitter.com/igCbfs4J5n— TyC Sports (@TyCSports) 14 de noviembre de 2017