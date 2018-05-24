Mirá las mejores fotos de esta modelo y profesora de fitness argentina radicada en Miami, que tiene un millón de seguidores en su cuenta de Instagram.
‼️ABS Swipe Left ⬅️-‼️ Tag your babes���� ��Another simple but very effective routine to work your core! Main focus here is your Lower abs and obliques. 1️⃣ Side Plank to single leg crunch/rise. 12 each side. 2️⃣ 1min AMRAP resisted bicycle. 3️⃣ 12 reps lying leg rises with abduction at the top holding tension in your core. ⚠️ Perform them in a circuit fashion for 5 rounds take 1min rest at the end of each round.
PLEASE READ BABE����❤️"My breasts will NOT fill that top, or that one", "great I have to spend $60 in this two cup size bra for my boobs to look big?", "Oh no, we're going to have to be intimate eventually, but what if he doesn't like my body this way?". These are some of the thoughts that ran through my head, day, after day after day, for 15 YEARS…at least… Before I started my instagram career I had several insecurities, and the one that weighed me down the most was the lack of breasts I have. 15 years, I went about with these thoughts in my head, 15 freaking years, that is HALF of my life! I didn't talk about it much to anyone because I was so ashamed, so I just tried to hide it, with padded bras and bikinis, prolonging intimacy and even at the begging of a relationship I refused to take my bra off until I felt comfortable enough with my significant other at the time. I would only be intimate with dim to no lights on. You think you're the only one battling with insecurities? No, almost everyone has suffered from something like this or similar. I thought that when I started my career in instagram I would have such a hard time looking the part, credibly, beauty, brands approaching me, I thought I would have to work harder than anyone else because of how I looked. But after a year or so into the game, I started to realize that all these girls looked the SAME, to me, in my eyes I wasn't really seeing anything different, and the women who followed me had more in common with me than I had with these influencers I once looked up to. That is why I started this, to connect with my babes, to make you see that I am like you too, I just worked really hard and focused so much on my craft that it was like I put blinders on and all I saw was progress, I started to feel so good inside, one day I woke up and felt whole. I worked on my mind first and my body followed. I felt beautiful, finally, I felt like I belonged in this body, I felt relief. And that is what I want you to feel, good about YOU, to stop comparing yourself with other people and work on YOU only. What makes me beautiful I think is that I am unique, there is no other Valentina out there.
‼️BABES LET'S TALK ABOUT NUTRITION‼️Once you read please ask me your questions here, in the comments section⬇️⬇️. Below are MY STATS and beliefs around this lifestyle. Age: 32 Height: 5'8 Weight: 132 Body fat percentage: 13.5% These are my macros to maintain, and please consider that amount of carbs is very high generally speaking but I do train my �� off and I maintain my conditioning with these macros: Protein: 140gr Carbs: 320gr Fats: 70gr Calories: 2470 First of all, the word DIET is a little too demonized in our minds and we associate it with hard times, so that's the first thing you need to cross of your vocabulary. You are not "dieting" you are changing to a healthier life or already living the lifestyle, and not only the simple word, you need to program your mind to acknowledge you are doing what's BEST for your physical AND mental health. So in that sense you need to start eating in a way you can sustain in time. It doesn't matter what diet style you choose for yourself any diet can be great or terrible for your health. Second you need to understand you need to function properly! And eat according to your goal and how you need to be performing. If your goal is to cut body fat yes you need to be in a calorie deficit meaning you burn more than you eat. However, if you create a huge deficit you will be performing poorly in the gym and outside the gym. If the goal is to gain muscle mass, and you start eating way too much creating a huge calorie surplus you will be sluggish and slow, you will be having digestive issues. Therefore for both goals you need discipline, you need control and you need to do what's right for your body. Third and last; train according to your goal. Don't be like "I wanna be a powerlifter but I wanna train in my home with bands!" Once you have a pretty clear image of what your dream body is, you need to start performing accordingly. My personal approach for myself and for clients is a happy middle of every world! I like to keep athleticism and flexibility along side with explosiveness and strength. This type of training gives me this look!
‼️Hey Mamis LET'S TALK CARDIO‼️ PLEASE READ AND LEAVE YOUR QUESTIONS BELOW����If you have been following me for a while you already know I'm a big advocate of HIIT training. And a public enemy of steady pace cardio. However any form of cardio is welcome in any process you are going through FOR EXAMPLE: �� FOR MUSCLE GAIN: Keeps your metabolism fast, helps you keep your appetite high, keeps your cardiovascular system on point helping you feel better with the extra weight you are carrying during a bulk, keeps your skin healthier, if you choose HIIT helps you release more free testosterone and HGH sustaining lean muscle mass. A safe amount of time during this process is 20-30min 4-5 times a week. �� FOR FAT LOSS: Besides all the benefits mentioned for muscle gain you still have them here and the obvious part of helping you burn more calories therefore helps you create the calorie deficit you need. But in this part of the process you need to be more strategic, looking for efficiency and sustainability that's why I always advise HIIT on upper body days and steady pace cardio on leg days. When you choose HIIT you will be done way faster than steady cardio and you'll get the benefits from it, when you choose steady after a leg day it helps to still accomplish your goal of burning the most calories and you don't risk yourself or overtrain your legs (THIS ONLY APPLIES IF YOU ARE GOING HAM ON LEGS). And how much time should you be doing it for?!?! I would say minimum 20 min for HIIT and 30-45 min steady, performed after your strength training or separated in the morning with a few meals in between. Again, your weight training session depends on your goals and how you are managing your nutrition.
Babes Weekend is here‼️ PLEASE READ ME HERE ���� (Español abajo) . Many of you and including myself will be taking time off from the gym, and for many people a day off becomes a complete disaster for their goals,. Sometimes we associate free time with drinks and foods that are not for our best interests, if you are striving to become the best version of yourself, to make improvements to your health mental and physical don't change your lifestyle and become a complete different person for a couple of days! To achieve you goals you need to think outside the box this means try something new like an outdoors sport! Stay active and try different things in order to stay busy in a good way for your health. Remain true to yourself, stay committed to what you know will bring you the most happiness. Nenas llego el fin de semana ! Muchas de ustedes y yo me incluyo ahí nos tomaremos un descanso del gimnasio, y para muchas personas un día libre se convierte en un completo desastre para nuestros objetivos. A veces asociamos el tiempo libre con bebidas y alimentos que no son para nuestro mejor beneficio, si vos está tratando de convertirse en la mejor versión de vos misma, para hacer mejoras a su salud mental y física no cambies tu estilo de vida y convirtiéndote en una persona completamente diferente ¡Por un par de días! Para lograr sus objetivos, debe pensar de manera innovadora, ¡esto significa probar algo nuevo como un deporte al aire libre! Mantente activa y prueba diferentes cosas para estar ocupada de una buena manera para su salud. Permanece fiel a vos misma, mantente comprometida con lo que sabes que te traerá la mayor felicidad.
‼️��Booty and Shoulders ��‼️ TAG YOUR BABES and save this one! Routine down below please read ���� After a weekend with a few cheat meals or just a nice rest day you need to get your body moving! And I strongly advice to add full body routines or just functional workouts to keep your body moving fluently. Weight training can affect our mobility and flexibility over the years, don't neglect this aspect of your physical health. At least once a week add routines like this with proper stretching after your sessions. This one is great to start the week and activate your circulation in your entire body. 1️⃣ Reverse Lunge - Lateral high rise - glute kick back 12 reps each leg. 2️⃣ Reverse Lunge - Upright row 12 reps each leg 3️⃣ Squat - Rear Delt fly - Frontal high rise 20 reps ⚠️ Perform the 3 of this in a circuit fashion then rest 1min for 5 rounds total.
I first want to remind all of my clients that I am absolutely proud of their progress and hard work they're putting in ���� For you guys to give me the trust to completely customize your diet and training is truly an honor ���� I'm having an awesome response from giving guidance to all my girls towards their routine based on things like their goals and lifestyle. I have just a few spots that have opened up now and will be signing up a limited amount of people. If you're looking for a customized training/meal plan personalized just for you, email me now! Primero que todo quiero decirles a todos mis clientes que estoy super orgullosa de sus progresos y del súper trabajo que están aportando ���� Ya que ustedes me han dado la confianza de personalizar por completo su dieta y entrenarlos ha sido un verdadero honor���� Estoy teniendo una respuesta increíble al darles orientación a todas mis chicas sobre sus rutinas basadas en sus objetivos y estilo de vida. Solo tengo unos pocos cupos que se han abierto ahora y registraré una cantidad limitada de personas. Si está buscando un plan personalizado de rutinas y alimentación personalizada, ¡enviame un correo electrónico ahora!