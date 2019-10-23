Este lunes Kim Kardashian cumplió 39 años y los celebró junto a su familia. Pero la morocha quedó escrachada por una de sus hermanas en Instagram, que mostró sin censura una oportunidad en la que terminó vomitando en el baño por la borrachera.

Su hermana Khloé posteó una serie de fotos con la cumpleañera, a la que dedicó un texto: “Hay tantas cosas maravillosas de ti que me gustaría que la gente supiese. Hay tantas, TANTAS, que solo nombraré algunas. Durante todos los años de tu vida, has brillado desde dentro hacia afuera. Siempre has tenido una energía magnética”.

Pero además incluyó el video donde Kim ya estaba colgando de los brazos de Kourtney Kardashian junto con una amiga, mientras la trasladan al baño. La mujer del rapero Kanye West no se puede mantener en pie y se deja guiar hasta el inodoro para vomitar.