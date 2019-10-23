Borracha y vomitando
La mediática festejó su cumpleaños junto a su familia y una de sus hermanas mostró en Instagram un momento de exceso.
La mediática festejó su cumpleaños junto a su familia y una de sus hermanas mostró en Instagram un momento de exceso.
Este lunes Kim Kardashian cumplió 39 años y los celebró junto a su familia. Pero la morocha quedó escrachada por una de sus hermanas en Instagram, que mostró sin censura una oportunidad en la que terminó vomitando en el baño por la borrachera.
Su hermana Khloé posteó una serie de fotos con la cumpleañera, a la que dedicó un texto: “Hay tantas cosas maravillosas de ti que me gustaría que la gente supiese. Hay tantas, TANTAS, que solo nombraré algunas. Durante todos los años de tu vida, has brillado desde dentro hacia afuera. Siempre has tenido una energía magnética”.
Pero además incluyó el video donde Kim ya estaba colgando de los brazos de Kourtney Kardashian junto con una amiga, mientras la trasladan al baño. La mujer del rapero Kanye West no se puede mantener en pie y se deja guiar hasta el inodoro para vomitar.
♡ It’s your birthday @kimkardashian!!! There are so many wonderful things I wish people knew about you. There are SO many things, so I will only name a few. For all the years of your life, you have glowed from the inside out. There has always been a magnetic energy about you. You’ve written your own set of rules, always with love. You have forever had an immense amount of courage and faith that everything will always work out. But most importantly, You leave people better. You want everyone to be the best version of themselves. You leave people feeling empowered and full. I pray, on your birthday and every day of your life, that you forever feel loved, respected and appreciated! We all love you so much! I am so proud of all that you were, all that you are and all that you are going to be! Happy birthday @kimkardashian!! You are everything to so many but especially me ♡