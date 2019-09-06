En bikini y con celulitis
La cantante publicó una foto sin editar y se viralizó. Confesó que todas sus otras fotos habían sido editadas, pero que ya no quería seguir haciéndolo.
La última publicación de la cantante Demi Lovato sorpendió a sus seguidores: la cantante y actriz de 26 años publicó en Instagram una foto en bikini sin editar.
"Este es mi mayor miedo. Una foto mía en bikini sin editar. Y adivina qué, ¡es CELULITIS! Estoy literalmente muuuy cansada de estar avergonzada de mi cuerpo, editándolo (sí, las otras fotos en bikini fueron editadas, y odio haberlo hecho, pero es la verdad) para que otros piensen que soy SU idea hermoso que es, pero no soy yo", comenzó diciendo.
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. ������������♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. �� #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT ������
Y añadió: "Esto es lo que conseguí. Quiero que este nuevo capítulo en mi vida sea sobre ser auténtica con lo que soy en lugar de tratar de cumplir los estándares de otra persona. Así que aquí estoy, sin vergüenza, sin miedo y orgullosa de ser dueña de un cuerpo que ha luchado tanto y que me seguirá sorprendiendo cuando espero dar a luz algún día".
Por otro lado, reflexionó sobre su sentimiento de haber vuelto a trabajar luego de un largo tiempo en rehabilitación por una sobredosis de drogas.