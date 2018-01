Just like that, 5 cops coming at me. Worst experience American Air ✌ pic.twitter.com/1LY1NrAQ3k

I did nothing wrong but got kicked off the plane. pic.twitter.com/XE2Q35dghm

Here is a video of an innocent passenger who on her own decided to get off the plane based on how badly @AmericanAir treated us all. pic.twitter.com/DZ4kkHOlox