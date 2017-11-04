En esta edición hay tres calendarios diferentes uno con bomberos sexys posando con animales del zoológico, otro con cachorritos y otro con simplemente bomberos candentes.
Big Cale and little Chewy ❤️��❤️�� What a gorgeous pair and a great way to start the weekend! Cale @caleking_fit and Chewy grace the cover of our 2018 Puppy Calendar which is available now and can be shipped worldwide.... #hotdudeswithdogs #hotdudeswithpets #dogsofinstagram #puppiesofinstagram #australianfirefighterscalendar #cutepuppies
This cute tiny kitty looks very very content wrapped up in Kris's arms.... you can't really blame her can you ��❤️ You can see more of Kris @presto___ �� in the Victorian Calendar #HotDudesWithPets #HotFirefighters #Kittens #Kitten #Kitty #KittenPlay #KittyCat #KittensOfig #KittyLove #KittenLove #Cats #Cat #CatsOfInstagram #CatsOfInsta #CatsTagram #CatGram #CatLovers #CatsAgram #CatsLovers #CatsLife #CatLife #CatLove #CatsRule #CatWorld #AustralianFirefightersCalendar
It’s time to start meeting our hot Firefighters! �������� Dave is a Queenslander and features in 4 of our calendars this year!! ❤️ Find out more about Dave and his favourite things by going to the ‘meet the Firefighters’ page on our website #hotguys #FIREFIGHTERSCALENDAR #firefighter #fireman #firemen #HotFirefighters #AustralianFirefightersCalendar #australia @dave.raciti