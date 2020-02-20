Basada en hechos reales. Cuando la presentadora de Fox News Gretchen Carlson (interpretada por Nicole Kidman) se decide a hablar sobre el abuso sexual de su jefe: el productor al frente del canal: Roger Ailes, se destapa un escándalo. Será entonces que sus compañeras, entre ellas Megyn Kelly (Charlize Theron) y Kayla Pospisil (Margot Robbie), tendrán que decidir si también dan su testimonio sobre el productor ejecutivo.
TÍTULO: El escándalo
TÍTULO ORIGINAL: Bombshell
TÍTULO ALTERNATIVO: Untitled Charles Randolph Project
DIRECCIÓN: Jay Roach.
ACTORES: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie.
ACTORES SECUNDARIOS: Alice Eve, Kate McKinnon, Stephen Root, Connie Britton, Allison Janney, Nazanin Boniadi, Ashley Greene, John Lithgow, Malcolm McDowell.
FOTOGRAFÍA: Barry Ackroyd.
MÚSICA: Theodore Shapiro.
PRODUCCIÓN: Charlize Theron.
GÉNERO: Nominada al Oscar , Drama , Biográfica.
ORIGEN: Estados Unidos.
DURACIÓN: 108 Minutos
CALIFICACIÓN: Apta mayores de 13 años con reservas
