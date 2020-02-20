Basada en hechos reales. Cuando la presentadora de Fox News Gretchen Carlson (interpretada por Nicole Kidman) se decide a hablar sobre el abuso sexual de su jefe: el productor al frente del canal: Roger Ailes, se destapa un escándalo. Será entonces que sus compañeras, entre ellas Megyn Kelly (Charlize Theron) y Kayla Pospisil (Margot Robbie), tendrán que decidir si también dan su testimonio sobre el productor ejecutivo.

TÍTULO: El escándalo

TÍTULO ORIGINAL: Bombshell

TÍTULO ALTERNATIVO: Untitled Charles Randolph Project

DIRECCIÓN: Jay Roach.

ACTORES: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie.

ACTORES SECUNDARIOS: Alice Eve, Kate McKinnon, Stephen Root, Connie Britton, Allison Janney, Nazanin Boniadi, Ashley Greene, John Lithgow, Malcolm McDowell.

FOTOGRAFÍA: Barry Ackroyd.

MÚSICA: Theodore Shapiro.

PRODUCCIÓN: Charlize Theron.

GÉNERO: Nominada al Oscar , Drama , Biográfica.

ORIGEN: Estados Unidos.

DURACIÓN: 108 Minutos

CALIFICACIÓN: Apta mayores de 13 años con reservas

 

Cinemacenter


2Dcastellano:17.20-22.30


Play Cinema


2D subtitulado: 21.00-23.10-trasnoche 01.30

Cine Cinemacenter Play Cinema cpm cinemas