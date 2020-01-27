Todos los ganadores de los premios Grammy 2020
La ceremonia se llevó a cabo en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles.
La ceremonia se llevó a cabo en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles.
La Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación llevó a cabo la edición número 62 de los premios Grammy, en reconocimiento a lo mejor de la música. Con la conducción de Alicia Keys, la ceremonia de entrega de las estatuillas se realizó en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles.
Fue la gran noche consagratoria de Billie Eilish, que se llevó seis premios, incluyendo los de álbum del año por When we all fall asleep, where do we go?, grabación del año por “Bad Guy” y artista nuevo.
Por su parte, el premio al mejor álbum de rap se lo quedó Tyler, the creator, por “Igor”; y en la categoría de rock la estatuilla fue para Social Cues, de Cage the Elephant.
Lizzo fue otra de las artistas que se destacó al alzarse con tres premios Grammy: mejor performance pop solista por “Truth Hurts”, mejor performance tradicional R&B por “Jerome” y mejor álbum de urbano contemporáneo por Cuz I love you (Deluxe).
A continuación, la lista completa de ganadores de los premios Grammy 2020.
Mejor álbum del año
i,i, Bon Iver
Norman F--ing Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish - GANADORA
thank u, next, Ariana Grande
I Used To Know Her, H.E.R.
7, Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo
Father Of The Bride, Vampire Weekend
Mejor grabación del año
“Hey, Ma,” Bon Iver
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish - GANADORA
"7 Rings," Ariana Grande
"Hard Place," H.E.R.
"Talk," Khalid
“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
“Sunflower,” Post Malone y Swae Le
Mejor artista nuevo
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish - GANADORA
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Mejor canción del año
“Always Remember Us This Way,” Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna (Lady Gaga)
“Bad Guy,”, Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell (Billie Eilish) - GANADORA
“Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker (Tanya Tucker)
“Hard Place,” Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins (H.E.R.)
“Lover,” Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)
“Norman F---ing Rockwell,” Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey (Lana Del Rey)
“Someone You Loved,” Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman (Lewis Capaldi)
“Truth Hurts,” Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John (Lizzo)
Mejor performance pop solista
“Spirit,” Beyoncé
"Bad Guy,"
Billie Eilish
"7 Rings," Ariana Grande
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo - GANADORA
“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift
Lizzo (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images/AFP)
Mejor performance R&B
“Love Again,” Daniel Caesar y Brandy
"Exactly How I Feel,"
feat. Gucci Mane
“Roll Some Mo,” Lucky Daye
“Come Home,” Anderson .Paak feat. André 3000 - GANADOR
“Could’ve Been,” H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller
Anderson Paak y Andre 3000 (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)
Mejor canción country
“Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker (Tanya Tucker) - GANADOR
“Girls Goin’ Nowhere,” Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde (Ashley McBryde)
“It All Comes Out in the Wash,” Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose (Miranda Lambert)
“Some Of It,” Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson (Eric Church)
“Speechless,” Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers y Laura Veltz, (Dan + Shay)
Mejor álbum de rap
Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville
Championships, Meek Mill
I Am > I Was, 21 Savage
Igor, Tyler, the Creator - GANADOR
The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae
Mejor performance en grupo
“Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande & Social House
"Sucker," Jonas Brothers
“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus - GANADOR
"Sunflower," Post Malone & Swae Lee
"Señorita," Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Mejor álbum pop vocal tradicional
Sì, Andrea Bocelli
Love (Deluxe) Edition, Michael Bublé
Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters - GANADOR
A Legendary Christmas, John Legend
Walls, Barbra Streisand
Mejor grabación dance
“Linked,” Bonobo
“Got To Keep On,” The Chemical Brothers - GANADOR
"Piece Of Your Heart," Meduza Featuring Goodboys
"Underwater," RÜFÜS DU SOL
"Midnight Hour," Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Mejor álbum de rock
Amo, Bring Me The Horizon
Social Cues, Cage The Elephant - GANADOR
In The End, The Cranberries
Trauma, I Prevail
Feral Roots, Rival Sons
Mejor álbum pop vocal
The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish - GANADOR
thank u, next, Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
Lover, Taylor Swift
Mejor álbum local de jazz
Thirsty Ghost, Sara Gazarek
Love & Liberation, Jazzmeia Horn
Alone Together, Catherine Russell
12 Little Spells, Esperanza Spalding - GANADOR
Screenplay, The Tierney Sutton Band
Mejor álbum gospel
Long Live Love, Kirk Franklin - GANADOR
Goshen, Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers
Tunnel Vision, Gene Moore
Settle Here, William Murphy
Something's Happening! A Christmas Album, CeCe Winans
Mejor álbum de rock latino, urbano o alternativo
X 100PRE, Bad Bunny
Oasis, J Balvin & Bad Bunny
Indestructible, Flor De Toloache
Almadura, iLe
El Mal Querer, Rosalía - GANADOR
Mejor álbum americana
Years To Burn, Calexico And Iron & Wine
Who Are You Now, Madison Cunningham
Oklahoma, Keb’ Mo’ - GANADOR
Tales Of America, J.S. Ondara
Walk Through Fire, Yola
Mejor álbum hablado (incluye poesía, audio books y storytelling)
Beastie Boys Book, (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers
Becoming, Michelle Obama - GANADOR
I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor, Eric Alexandrakis
Mr. Know-It-All, John Waters
Sekou Andrews & The String Theory, Sekou Andrews & The String Theory
Mejor canción escrita para medio visual
“The Ballad Of The Lonesome Cowboy,” Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton), Track from: Toy Story 4
“Girl In The Movies,” Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton), Track from: Dumplin'
“I’ll Never Love Again” (Film Version), Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is Born - GANADOR
"Spirit," Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé), Track from: The Lion King
"Suspiriumm," Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke), Track from: Suspiria
Mejor álbum dance/electrónica
LP5, Apparat
No Geography, The Chemical Brothers - GANADOR
Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), Flume
Solace, RÜFÜS DU SOL
Weather, Tycho
Mejor álbum contemporáneo instrumental
Ancestral Recall, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Star People Nation, Theo Croker
Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!, Mark Guiliana
Elevate, Lettuce
Mettavolution, Rodrigo y Gabriela - GANADOR
Mejor performance de rock
“Pretty Waste,” Bones UK
“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr. - GANADOR
"History Repeats," Brittany Howard
"Woman," Karen O & Danger Mouse
"Too Bad," Rival Sons
Mejor performance de metal
“Astrolus—The Great Octopus,” Candlemass feat. Tony Iommi
"Humanicide," Death Angel
"Bow Down," I Previal
“Unleashed,” Killswitch Engage
“7 Empest,” Tool - GANADOR
Mejor canción de rock
“Fear Incolum,” Tool (Tool)
“Give Yourself a Try,” George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald (The 1975)
“Harmony Hall,” Ezra Koenig (Vampire Weekend)
“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard (Brittany Howard)
“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr. (Gary Clark Jr.) - GANADOR
Mejor álbum de música alternativa
U.F.O.F., Big Thief
Assume Form, James Blake
i,i, Bon Iver
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend - GANADOR
Anima, Thom Yorke
Mejor performance tradicional R&B
“Time Today,” BJ The Chicago Kid
“Steady Love,” India.Arie
“Jerome,” Lizzo - GANADOR
"Real Games," Lucky Daye
"Built for Love," PJ Morton feat. Jazmine Sullivan
Mejor canción R&B
“Could’ve Been,” Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)
“Look at Me Now,” Emily King & Jeremy Most Emily King)
“No Guidance,” Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)
“Roll Some Mo,” David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson (Lucky Daye)
“Say So,” PJ Morton (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo) - GANADOR
Mejor álbum de urbano contemporáneo
Apollo XXI, Steve Lacy
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo - GANADOR
Overload, Georgia Anne Muldrow
Saturn, Nao
Being Human in Public, Jessie Reyez
Mejor álbum R&B
1123, BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted, Lucky Daye
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
Paul, PJ Morton
Ventura, Anderson.Paak - GANADOR
Mejor performance de rap
“Middle Child,” J. Cole
"Suge," DaBaby
“Down Bad,” Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy
“Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy - GANADOR
"Clout," Offset feat. Cardi B
Mejor performance de rap/sung
“Higher,” DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend - GANADOR
"Drip Too Hard," Lil Baby & Gunna
"Panini," Lil Nas X
“Ballin,” Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch
"The London," Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott
Mejor canción de rap
“Bad Idea,” Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)
“Gold Roses,” Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)
“A Lot,” Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole) - GANADOR
“Racks in the Middle,” Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)
“Suge,” DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz (DaBaby)
Mejor performance de country solista
"All Your'n," Tyler Childers
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde
“Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson - GANADOR
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
"Bring Me My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker
Mejor performance de country en dúo/grupo
"Brand New Man," Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs
"I Don't Remember Me (Before You)," Brothers Osborne
“Speechless,” Dan + Shay - GANADOR
“The Daughters,” Little Big Town
"Common," Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile
Mejor álbum de country
Desperate Man, Erich Church
Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
While I’m Livin, Tanya Tucker - GANADOR
Mejor álbum new age
Fairy Dreams, David Arkenstone
Wings, Peter Kater-ss, David Darling
Wings, Peter Kater- GANADOR
Verve, Sebastian Plano
Deva, Deva Premal
Mejor improvisación de jazz solista
“Elsewhere,” Melissa Aldana
“Sozinho,”Randy Brecker - GANADOR
“Tomorrow Is the Question,” Julian Lage
“The Windup,” Branford Marsalis
“Sightseeing,” Christian McBride
Mejor álbum instrumental de jazz
In the Key of the Universe, Joey DeFrancesco
The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul, Branford Marsalis Quartet
Christian McBride's New Jawn, Christian McBride
Finding Gabriel, Brad Mehldau - GANADOR
Come What May, Joshua Redman Quartet
Mejor álbum de ensamble de jazz
Triple Helix, Anat Cohen Tentet
Dancer in Nowhere, Miho Hazama
Hiding Out, Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra
The Omni-American Book Club, Brian Lynch Big Band - GANADOR
One Day Wonder, Terraza Big Band
Mejor álbum de jazz latino
Antidote, Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band - GANADOR
Sorte!: Music by John Finbury, Thalma de Freitas With Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato & Duduka Da Fonseca
Una Noche con Rubén Blades, Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis & Rubén Blades
Carib, David Sánchez
Sonero: The Music of Ismael Rivera, Miguel Zenón
Mejor performance/canción de gospel
“Love Theory,” Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin - GANADOR
“Talkin’ 'Bout Jesus,” Gloria Gaynor Featuring Yolanda Adams; Bryan Fowler, Gloria Gaynor & Chris Stevens
"See the Light," Travis Greene Featuring Jekalyn Carr
"Speak the Name," Koryn Hawthorne Featuring Natalie Grant
“This Is a Movie (Live),” Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Nate Moore
Mejor performance/canción de música cristiana contemporánea
“Only Jesus,” Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West
“God Only Knows,” for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom - GANADOR
“Haven’t Seen It Yet,” Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth
"God's Not Done With You (Single Version)," Tauren Wells
“Rescue Story,” Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams
Mejor álbum de música cristiana contemporánea
I Know a Ghost, Crowder
Burn the Ships, for KING & COUNTRY - GANADOR
Haven't Seen It Yet, Danny Gokey
The Elements, TobyMac
Holy Roar, Chris Tomlin
Mejor álbum gospel de raíces
Deeper Roots: Where the Bluegrass Grows, Steven Curtis Chapman
Testimony, Gloria Gaynor - GANADOR
Deeper Oceans, Joseph Habedank
His Name Is Jesus, Tim Menzies
Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout, (Various Artists), Jerry Salley
Mejor álbum de pop latino
VIDA, Luis Fonsi
11:11, Maluma
Montaner, Ricardo Montaner
#Eldisco, Alejandro Sanz - GANADOR
Fantasia, Sebastian Yatra
Mejor álbum regional de música mexicana
Caminando, Joss Favela
Percepción, Intocable
Poco a Poco, La Energia Norteña
20 Aniversario, Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea
De Ayer Para Siempre, Mariachi Los Camperos - GANADOR
Mejor álbum de tropical latina
Opus, Marc Anthony - GANADOR (EMPATE)
Tiempo al Tiempo, Luis Enrique + C4 Trio
Candela, Vicente García
Literal, Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
A Journey Through Cuban Music, Aymée Nuviola - GANADOR (EMPATE)
Mejor performance americana de raíces
“Saint Honesty,” Sara Bareilles - GANADOR
“Father Mountain,” Calexico And Iron & Wine
"I'm on My Way," Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
“Call My Name,” I’m With Her
"Faraway Look," Yola
Mejor canción americana de raíces
“Black Myself,” Amythyst Kiah (Our Native Daughters)
“Call My Name,” Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins (I’m With Her) - GANADOR
“Crossing to Jerusalem,” Rosanne Cash & John Leventhal (Rosanne Cash)
“Faraway Look,” Dan Auerbach, Yola Carter & Pat McLaughlin (Yola)
“I Don’t Wanna Ride the Rails No More,” Vince Gill (Vince Gill)
Mejor álbum de bluegrass
Tall Fiddler, Michael Cleveland - GANADOR
Live in Prague, Czech Republic, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
Toil, Tears and Trouble, The Po' Ramblin' Boys
Royal Traveller, Missy Raines
If You Can’t Stand the Heat, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen
Mejor álbum de blues tradicional
Kingfish, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Tall, Dark & Handsome, Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men - GANADOR
Sitting On Top of the Blues, Bobby Rush
Baby, Please Come Home, Jimmie Vaughan
Spectacular Class, Jontavious Willis
Mejor álbum de blues contemporáneo
This Land, Gary Clarke Jr. - GANADOR
Venom and Faith, Larkin Poe
Brighter Days, Robert Randolph & The Family Band
Somebody to Save Me, Sugaray Rayford
Keep On, Southern Avenue
Mejor álbum de folk
My Finest Work Yet, Andrew Bird
Rearrange My Heart, Che Apalache
Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin - GANADOR
Evening Machines, Gregory Alan Isakov
Front Porch, Joy Williams
Mejor álbum regional de raíces
Kalawai’anui, Amy Hānaiali’i
When It's Cold - Cree Round Dance Songs, Northern Cree
Good Time, Ranky Tanky - GANADOR
Recorded Live at the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Rebirth Brass Band
Hawaiian Lullaby, (Various Artists), Imua Garza & Kimié Miner, producers
Mejor álbum de reggae
Rapture, Koffee - GANADOR
As I Am, Julian Marley
The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie Vs. Roots Radics, Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics
Mass Manipulation, Steel Pulse
More Work to Be Done, Third World
Mejor video musical
“We’ve Got to Try This,” The Chemical Brothers, Ellie Fry, video director; Ninian Doff
“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr., Savanah Leaf, video director; Jason Cole, Danielle Hinde & Alicia Martinez
“Cellophane,” FKA twigs, Andrew Thomas Huang, video director; Alex Chamberlain
“Old Town Road (Official Movie)” Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus, Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz - GANADOR
“Glad He’s Gone,” Tove Lo, Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Nathan Schottenfels
Mejor música de película
Homecoming, Beyoncé, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Ed Burke, video directors; Dora Melissa Vargas - GANADOR
Remember My Name, David Crosby, A.J. Eaton, video director; Cameron Crowe, Michele Farinola & Greg Mariotti
Birth of the Cool, (Miles Davis), Stanley Nelson, video director; Nicole London
Shangri-La, (Various Artists), Morgan Neville, video director; Emma Baiada
Anima, Thom Yorke, Paul Thomas Anderson, video director; Paul Thomas Anderson, Erica Frauman & Sara Murphy
Mejor álbum de música mundial
Gece, Altin Gün
What Heat, Bokanté & Metropole Orkest conducido por Jules Buckley
African Giant, Burna Boy
Fanim D'ayiti, Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet
Celia, Angelique Kidjo - GANADOR
Mejor álbum para niños
Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype, Jon Samson - GANADOR
Flying High! Caspar Babypants
I Love Rainy Days, Daniel Tashian
The Love, Alphabet Rockers
Winterland, The Okee Dokee Brothers
Mejor álbum de comedia
Quality Time, Jim Gaffigan
Relatable, Ellen DeGeneres
Right Now, Aziz Ansari
Son of Patrica, Trevor Noah
Sticks and Stones, Dave Chappelle - GANADOR
Mejor álbum de teatro musical
Aint Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations
Hadestown - GANADOR
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - in Four Contemporary Suites
Oklahoma!
Mejor soundtrack para medio visual
The Lion King: The Songs, (varios artistas)
Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman, Taron Egerton
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, (varios artistas)
A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper - GANADOR
Mejor soundtrack para medio audiovisual
Avengers: Endgame, Alan Silvestri, composer
Chernobyl, Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer - GANADOR
Game of Thrones: Season 8, Ramin Djawadi, composer
The Lion King, Hans Zimmer, composer
Mary Poppins Returns, Marc Shaiman, composer
Mejor composición musical
“Begin Again,” Fred Hersch, composer (Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band, conducido por Vince Mendoza)
"Crucible for Crisis," Brian Lynch, composer (Brian Lynch Big Band)
“Love, a Beautiful Force,” Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)
“Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite,” John Williams (John Williams) - GANADOR
“Walkin Funny,” Christian McBride (Christian McBride)
Mejor arreglo, instrumental o a capela
“Blue Skies,” Kris Bowers (Kris Bowers)
“Hedwig’s Theme,” John Williams (Anne-Sophie Mutter & John Williams)
“La Novena,” Emilio Solla (Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra)
“Love, a Beautiful Force,” Vince Mendoza (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)
“Moon River,” Jacob Collier (Jacob Collier) - GANADOR
Mejor arreglo, instrumental y vocal
“All Night Long,” Jacob Collier (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest) - GANADOR
“Jolene,” Geoff Keezer (Sara Gazarek)
“Marry Me a Little,” Cyrille Aimée & Diego Figueiredo (Cyrille Aimée)
“Over the Rainbow,” Vince Mendoza (Trisha Yearwood)
“12 Little Spells (Thoracic Spine),” Esperanza Spalding (Esperanza Spalding)
Mejor grabación de empaque
Anonimas & Resilentes, Luisa María Arango, Carlos Dussan, Manuel García-Orozco & Juliana Jaramillo-Buenaventura (Voces Del Bullerengue)
Chris Cornell, Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Jeff Fura & Joe Spix (Chris Cornell) - GANADOR
Hold That Tiger, Andrew Wong & Fongming Yang (The Muddy Basin Ramblers)
i,i , Aaron Anderson & Eric Timothy Carlson (Bon Iver)
Intellexual, Irwan Awalludin (Intellexual)
Mejor edición de empaque especial
Anima, Stanley Donwood & Tchocky (Thom Yorke)
Gold in Brass Age, Amanda Chiu, Mark Farrow & David Gray (David Gray)
1963: New Directions, Josh Cheuse (John Coltrane)
The Radio Recordings 1939-1945, Marek Polewski (Wilhelm Furtwängler & Berliner Philharmoniker)
Woodstock: Back to the Garden: The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive, Masaki Koike (Various Artists) - GANADOR
Mejor álbum de notas
The Complete Cuban Jam Sessions, Judy Cantor-Navas (Varios artistas)
The Gospel According to Malaco, Robert Marovich (Varios artistas)
Pedal Steel + Four Corners, Brendan Greaves (Terry Allen And The Panhandle Mystery Band)
Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection, Jeff Place (Pete Seeger)
Stax ’68: A Memphis Story, Steve Greenberg (Varios artistas) - GANADOR
Mejor álbum histórico
The Girl From Chickasaw County: The Complete Capitol Masters, Andrew Batt & Kris Maher; Simon Gibson, mastering engineer (Bobbie Gentry)
The Great Comeback: Horowitz at Carnegie Hall, Robert Russ, compilation producer; Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen (Vladimir Horowitz)
Kankyo Ongaku: Japanese Ambient Environmental and New Age Music 1980 -1990, Robert Russ, compilation producer; Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen (Vladimir Horowitz)
Peter Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection, Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger (Pete Seeger) - GANADOR
Woodstock: Back to the Garden: The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive, Masaki Koike (Varios artistas)
Mejor álbum no clásico
ll These Things, Tchad Blake, Adam Greenspan & Rodney Shearer; Bernie Grundman (Thomas Dybdahl)
Ella Mai, Chris “Shaggy” Ascher, Jaycen Joshua & David Pizzimenti; Chris Athens (Ella Mai)
Run Home Slow, Paul Butler & Sam Teskey; Joe Carra (The Teskey Brothers)
Scenery, Tom Elmhirst, Ben Kane & Jeremy Most; Bob Ludwig (Emily King)
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Finneas O’Connell; Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell; Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell; John Greenham (Billie Eilish) - GANADOR
Mejor productor del año no clásico
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
John Hill
Finneas - GANADOR
Ricky Reed
Mejor grabación remix
“I Rise” (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix), Tracy Young (Madonna) - GANADOR
“Mother’s Daughter” (Wuki Remix), Wuki (Miley Cyrus)
“The One” (High Constant Remix), Lincoln Barrett (Jorja Smith)
“Swim” (Ford Remix), Luc Bradford (Mild Minds)
“Work It” (Soulwax Remix), David Gerard C Dewaele & Stephen Antoine C Dewaele (Marie Davidson)
Tracy Young (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)
Mejor álbum de audio inmerso
Chain Tripping, Luke Argilla; Jurgen Scharpf; Jona Bechtolt, Claire L. Evans & Rob Kieswetter (Yacht)
Kverndokk: Symphonic Dances: Jim Anderson; Robert C. Ludwig; Ulrike Schwarz (Ken-David Masur & Stavanger Symphony Orchestra)
Lux, Morten Lindberg; Morten Lindberg; Morten Lindberg (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor) - GANADOR
The Orchestral Organ, Keith O. Johnson; Keith O. Johnson; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin (Jan Kraybill)
The Savior, Bob Clearmountain; Bob Ludwig; Michael Marquart & Dave Way (A Bad Think)
Mejor álbum clásico
Aequa, Anna Thorvaldsdottir, Daniel Shores, engineer; Daniel Shores, mastering engineer (International Contemporary Ensemble)
Bruckner: Symphony No. 9, Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Rachmaninoff—Hermitage Piano Trio, Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, engineers; Keith O. Johnson, mastering engineer (Hermitage Piano Trio)
Riley: Sun Rings, Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, mastering engineer (Kronos Quartet) - GANADOR
Wolfe: Fire in My Mouth, Bob Hanlon & Lawrence Rock, engineers; Ian Good & Lawrence Rock, mastering engineers (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People's Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic)
Mejor productor del año clásico
Blanton Alspaugh - GANADOR
James Ginsburg
Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin
Morten Lindberg
Dirk Sobotka
Mejor performance de orquesta
“Bruckner: Symphony No. 9,” Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
“Copland: Billy the Kid; Grohg,” Leonard Slatkin (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)
“Norman: Sustain,” Gustavo Dudamel (Los Angeles Philharmonic) - GANADOR
“Transatlantic,”Louis Langrée (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)
“Weinberg: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 21,” Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla (City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Kremerata Baltica)
Mejor grabación de ópera
“Benjamin: Lessons in Love & Violence,” George Benjamin; Stéphane Degout, Barbara Hannigan, Peter Hoare & Gyula Orendt; James Whitbourn (Orchestra Of The Royal Opera House)
“Berg: Wozzeck,” Marc Albrecht; Christopher Maltman & Eva-Maria Westbroek; François Roussillon (Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra; Chorus Of Dutch National Opera)
“Charpenter: Les Arts Florissant; Les Plaisirs de Versailles,” Marc Albrecht; Christopher Maltman & Eva-Maria Westbroek; François Roussillon (Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra; Chorus Of Dutch National Opera)
“Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox,” Gil Rose; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus) - GANADOR
“Wagner: Lohengrin,” Christian Thielemann; Piotr Beczała, Anja Harteros, Tomasz Konieczny, Waltraud Meier & Georg Zeppenfeld; Eckhard Glauche (Festspielorchester Bayreuth; Festspielchor Bayreuth)
Mejor performance coral
“Boyle Voyages,” Donald Nally (The Crossing)
“Duruflé: Complete Choral Works,” Robert Simpson (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir) - GANADOR
“The Hope of Loving,” Craig Hella Johnson (Conspirare)
“Sander: The Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom,” Peter Jermihov (Evan Bravos, Vadim Gan, Kevin Keys, Glenn Miller & Daniel Shirley; PaTRAM Institute Singers)
“Smith, K.: The Arc in the Sky,” Donald Nally (The Crossing)
Mejor performance ensamblada breve
“Cerrone The Pieces That Fall to Earth,” Marc Shaiman
"Freedom & Faith," PUBLIQuartet
"Perpetulum," Third Coast Percussion
“Rachmaninoff—Hermitage Piano Trio,” Hermitage Piano Trio
“Shaw: Orange,” Attacca Quartet - GANADOR
Mejor instrumental solista clásico
“The Berlin Recital,” Yuja Wang
“Higdon: Harp Concerto,” Yolanda Kondonassis; Ward Stare (The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)
“Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite,” Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru (Philadelphia Orchestra) - GANADOR
"The Orchestral Organ," Jan Kraybill
“Torke: Sky, Concerto for Violin,” Tessa Lark; David Alan Miller (Albany Symphony)
Mejor álbum vocal solista clásico
The Edge of Silence—Works for Voice by György Kurtág, Susan Narucki (Donald Berman, Curtis Macomber, Kathryn Schulmeister & Nicholas Tolle)
Himmelsmusik, Philippe Jaroussky & Céline Scheen; Christina Pluhar; L’Arpeggiata, ensemble (Jesús Rodil & Dingle Yandell)
Schumann: Liederkreis Op. 24 Kerner-Lieder Op. 35, Matthias Goerne; Leif Ove Andsnes
Songplay, Joyce DiDonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter & Craig Terry (Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco) - GANADOR
A Te, O Cara, Stephen Costello; Constantine Orbelian (Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra)
Mejor compendio clásico
American Originals 1918, John Morris Russell; Elaine Martone
Leshnoff: Symphony No. 4 ‘Heichalos’; Guitar Concerto; Starburst, Giancarlo Guerrero; Tim Handley
Meltzer: Songs and Structures, Paul Appleby & Natalia Katyukova; Silas Brown & Harold Meltzer
The Poetry Of Places, Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin - GANADOR
Saariaho: True Fire; Trans; Ciel d’hiver, Hannu Lintu; Laura Heikinheimo
Mejor composición clásica contemporánea
“Bermel: Migration Series For Jazz Ensemble & Orchestra,” Derek Bermel, Ted Nash, David Alan Miller, Juilliard Jazz Orchestra & Albany Symphony Orchestra
“Higdon: Harp Concerto,” Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra - GANADOR
“Marsalis: Violin Concerto In D Major,” Wynton Marsalis (Nicola Benedetti, Cristian Măcelaru & Philadelphia Orchestra)
“Norman: Sustain,” Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic
"Shaw: Orange," Attacca Quartet
“Wolfe: Fire In My Mouth,” Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People’s Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic