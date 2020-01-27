La Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación llevó a cabo la edición número 62 de los premios Grammy, en reconocimiento a lo mejor de la música. Con la conducción de Alicia Keys, la ceremonia de entrega de las estatuillas se realizó en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles.

Fue la gran noche consagratoria de Billie Eilish, que se llevó seis premios, incluyendo los de álbum del año por When we all fall asleep, where do we go?, grabación del año por “Bad Guy” y artista nuevo.

Por su parte, el premio al mejor álbum de rap se lo quedó Tyler, the creator, por “Igor”; y en la categoría de rock la estatuilla fue para Social Cues, de Cage the Elephant.

Lizzo fue otra de las artistas que se destacó al alzarse con tres premios Grammy: mejor performance pop solista por “Truth Hurts”, mejor performance tradicional R&B por “Jerome” y mejor álbum de urbano contemporáneo por Cuz I love you (Deluxe).

A continuación, la lista completa de ganadores de los premios Grammy 2020.

Mejor álbum del año

i,i, Bon Iver

Norman F--ing Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish - GANADORA

thank u, next, Ariana Grande

I Used To Know Her, H.E.R.

7, Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo

Father Of The Bride, Vampire Weekend

Mejor grabación del año

“Hey, Ma,” Bon Iver

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish - GANADORA

"7 Rings," Ariana Grande

"Hard Place," H.E.R.

"Talk," Khalid

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

“Sunflower,” Post Malone y Swae Le

Mejor artista nuevo

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish - GANADORA

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Mejor canción del año

“Always Remember Us This Way,” Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy,”, Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell (Billie Eilish) - GANADORA

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place,” Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins (H.E.R.)

“Lover,” Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)

“Norman F---ing Rockwell,” Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved,” Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman (Lewis Capaldi)

“Truth Hurts,” Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John (Lizzo)

Mejor performance pop solista

“Spirit,” Beyoncé

"Bad Guy,"

Billie Eilish

"7 Rings," Ariana Grande

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo - GANADORA

“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift

Lizzo (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images/AFP)

Mejor performance R&B

“Love Again,” Daniel Caesar y Brandy

"Exactly How I Feel,"

feat. Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo,” Lucky Daye

“Come Home,” Anderson .Paak feat. André 3000 - GANADOR

“Could’ve Been,” H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller

Anderson Paak y Andre 3000 (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Mejor canción country

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker (Tanya Tucker) - GANADOR

“Girls Goin’ Nowhere,” Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde (Ashley McBryde)

“It All Comes Out in the Wash,” Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose (Miranda Lambert)

“Some Of It,” Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson (Eric Church)

“Speechless,” Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers y Laura Veltz, (Dan + Shay)

Mejor álbum de rap

Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville

Championships, Meek Mill

I Am > I Was, 21 Savage

Igor, Tyler, the Creator - GANADOR

The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae

Mejor performance en grupo

“Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande & Social House

"Sucker," Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus - GANADOR

"Sunflower," Post Malone & Swae Lee

"Señorita," Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Mejor álbum pop vocal tradicional

Sì, Andrea Bocelli

Love (Deluxe) Edition, Michael Bublé

Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters - GANADOR

A Legendary Christmas, John Legend

Walls, Barbra Streisand

Mejor grabación dance

“Linked,” Bonobo

“Got To Keep On,” The Chemical Brothers - GANADOR

"Piece Of Your Heart," Meduza Featuring Goodboys

"Underwater," RÜFÜS DU SOL

"Midnight Hour," Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Mejor álbum de rock

Amo, Bring Me The Horizon

Social Cues, Cage The Elephant - GANADOR

In The End, The Cranberries

Trauma, I Prevail

Feral Roots, Rival Sons

Mejor álbum pop vocal

The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish - GANADOR

thank u, next, Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran

Lover, Taylor Swift

Mejor álbum local de jazz

Thirsty Ghost, Sara Gazarek

Love & Liberation, Jazzmeia Horn

Alone Together, Catherine Russell

12 Little Spells, Esperanza Spalding - GANADOR

Screenplay, The Tierney Sutton Band

Mejor álbum gospel

Long Live Love, Kirk Franklin - GANADOR

Goshen, Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers

Tunnel Vision, Gene Moore

Settle Here, William Murphy

Something's Happening! A Christmas Album, CeCe Winans

Mejor álbum de rock latino, urbano o alternativo

X 100PRE, Bad Bunny

Oasis, J Balvin & Bad Bunny

Indestructible, Flor De Toloache

Almadura, iLe

El Mal Querer, Rosalía - GANADOR

Mejor álbum americana

Years To Burn, Calexico And Iron & Wine

Who Are You Now, Madison Cunningham

Oklahoma, Keb’ Mo’ - GANADOR

Tales Of America, J.S. Ondara

Walk Through Fire, Yola

Mejor álbum hablado (incluye poesía, audio books y storytelling)

Beastie Boys Book, (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers

Becoming, Michelle Obama - GANADOR

I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor, Eric Alexandrakis

Mr. Know-It-All, John Waters

Sekou Andrews & The String Theory, Sekou Andrews & The String Theory

Mejor canción escrita para medio visual

“The Ballad Of The Lonesome Cowboy,” Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton), Track from: Toy Story 4

“Girl In The Movies,” Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton), Track from: Dumplin'

“I’ll Never Love Again” (Film Version), Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is Born - GANADOR

"Spirit," Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé), Track from: The Lion King

"Suspiriumm," Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke), Track from: Suspiria

Mejor álbum dance/electrónica

LP5, Apparat

No Geography, The Chemical Brothers - GANADOR

Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), Flume

Solace, RÜFÜS DU SOL

Weather, Tycho

Mejor álbum contemporáneo instrumental

Ancestral Recall, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Star People Nation, Theo Croker

Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!, Mark Guiliana

Elevate, Lettuce

Mettavolution, Rodrigo y Gabriela - GANADOR

Mejor performance de rock

“Pretty Waste,” Bones UK

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr. - GANADOR

"History Repeats," Brittany Howard

"Woman," Karen O & Danger Mouse

"Too Bad," Rival Sons

Mejor performance de metal

“Astrolus—The Great Octopus,” Candlemass feat. Tony Iommi

"Humanicide," Death Angel

"Bow Down," I Previal

“Unleashed,” Killswitch Engage

“7 Empest,” Tool - GANADOR

Mejor canción de rock

“Fear Incolum,” Tool (Tool)

“Give Yourself a Try,” George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald (The 1975)

“Harmony Hall,” Ezra Koenig (Vampire Weekend)

“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard (Brittany Howard)

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr. (Gary Clark Jr.) - GANADOR

Mejor álbum de música alternativa

U.F.O.F., Big Thief

Assume Form, James Blake

i,i, Bon Iver

Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend - GANADOR

Anima, Thom Yorke

Mejor performance tradicional R&B

“Time Today,” BJ The Chicago Kid

“Steady Love,” India.Arie

“Jerome,” Lizzo - GANADOR

"Real Games," Lucky Daye

"Built for Love," PJ Morton feat. Jazmine Sullivan

Mejor canción R&B

“Could’ve Been,” Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)

“Look at Me Now,” Emily King & Jeremy Most Emily King)

“No Guidance,” Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)

“Roll Some Mo,” David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson (Lucky Daye)

“Say So,” PJ Morton (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo) - GANADOR

Mejor álbum de urbano contemporáneo

Apollo XXI, Steve Lacy

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo - GANADOR

Overload, Georgia Anne Muldrow

Saturn, Nao

Being Human in Public, Jessie Reyez

Mejor álbum R&B

1123, BJ The Chicago Kid

Painted, Lucky Daye

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

Paul, PJ Morton

Ventura, Anderson.Paak - GANADOR

Mejor performance de rap

“Middle Child,” J. Cole

"Suge," DaBaby

“Down Bad,” Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy

“Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy - GANADOR

"Clout," Offset feat. Cardi B

Mejor performance de rap/sung

“Higher,” DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend - GANADOR

"Drip Too Hard," Lil Baby & Gunna

"Panini," Lil Nas X

“Ballin,” Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch

"The London," Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott

Mejor canción de rap

“Bad Idea,” Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)

“Gold Roses,” Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)

“A Lot,” Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole) - GANADOR

“Racks in the Middle,” Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)

“Suge,” DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz (DaBaby)

Mejor performance de country solista

"All Your'n," Tyler Childers

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde

“Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson - GANADOR

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

"Bring Me My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker

Mejor performance de country en dúo/grupo

"Brand New Man," Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs

"I Don't Remember Me (Before You)," Brothers Osborne

“Speechless,” Dan + Shay - GANADOR

“The Daughters,” Little Big Town

"Common," Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile

Mejor álbum de country

Desperate Man, Erich Church

Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

While I’m Livin, Tanya Tucker - GANADOR

Mejor álbum new age

Fairy Dreams, David Arkenstone

Wings, Peter Kater-ss, David Darling

Wings, Peter Kater- GANADOR

Verve, Sebastian Plano

Deva, Deva Premal

Mejor improvisación de jazz solista

“Elsewhere,” Melissa Aldana

“Sozinho,”Randy Brecker - GANADOR

“Tomorrow Is the Question,” Julian Lage

“The Windup,” Branford Marsalis

“Sightseeing,” Christian McBride

Mejor álbum instrumental de jazz

In the Key of the Universe, Joey DeFrancesco

The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul, Branford Marsalis Quartet

Christian McBride's New Jawn, Christian McBride

Finding Gabriel, Brad Mehldau - GANADOR

Come What May, Joshua Redman Quartet

Mejor álbum de ensamble de jazz

Triple Helix, Anat Cohen Tentet

Dancer in Nowhere, Miho Hazama

Hiding Out, Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra

The Omni-American Book Club, Brian Lynch Big Band - GANADOR

One Day Wonder, Terraza Big Band

Mejor álbum de jazz latino

Antidote, Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band - GANADOR

Sorte!: Music by John Finbury, Thalma de Freitas With Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato & Duduka Da Fonseca

Una Noche con Rubén Blades, Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis & Rubén Blades

Carib, David Sánchez

Sonero: The Music of Ismael Rivera, Miguel Zenón

Mejor performance/canción de gospel

“Love Theory,” Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin - GANADOR

“Talkin’ 'Bout Jesus,” Gloria Gaynor Featuring Yolanda Adams; Bryan Fowler, Gloria Gaynor & Chris Stevens

"See the Light," Travis Greene Featuring Jekalyn Carr

"Speak the Name," Koryn Hawthorne Featuring Natalie Grant

“This Is a Movie (Live),” Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Nate Moore

Mejor performance/canción de música cristiana contemporánea

“Only Jesus,” Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West

“God Only Knows,” for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom - GANADOR

“Haven’t Seen It Yet,” Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth

"God's Not Done With You (Single Version)," Tauren Wells

“Rescue Story,” Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams

Mejor álbum de música cristiana contemporánea

I Know a Ghost, Crowder

Burn the Ships, for KING & COUNTRY - GANADOR

Haven't Seen It Yet, Danny Gokey

The Elements, TobyMac

Holy Roar, Chris Tomlin

Mejor álbum gospel de raíces

Deeper Roots: Where the Bluegrass Grows, Steven Curtis Chapman

Testimony, Gloria Gaynor - GANADOR

Deeper Oceans, Joseph Habedank

His Name Is Jesus, Tim Menzies

Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout, (Various Artists), Jerry Salley

Mejor álbum de pop latino

VIDA, Luis Fonsi

11:11, Maluma

Montaner, Ricardo Montaner

#Eldisco, Alejandro Sanz - GANADOR

Fantasia, Sebastian Yatra

Mejor álbum regional de música mexicana

Caminando, Joss Favela

Percepción, Intocable

Poco a Poco, La Energia Norteña

20 Aniversario, Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea

De Ayer Para Siempre, Mariachi Los Camperos - GANADOR

Mejor álbum de tropical latina

Opus, Marc Anthony - GANADOR (EMPATE)

Tiempo al Tiempo, Luis Enrique + C4 Trio

Candela, Vicente García

Literal, Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

A Journey Through Cuban Music, Aymée Nuviola - GANADOR (EMPATE)

Mejor performance americana de raíces

“Saint Honesty,” Sara Bareilles - GANADOR

“Father Mountain,” Calexico And Iron & Wine

"I'm on My Way," Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

“Call My Name,” I’m With Her

"Faraway Look," Yola

Mejor canción americana de raíces

“Black Myself,” Amythyst Kiah (Our Native Daughters)

“Call My Name,” Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins (I’m With Her) - GANADOR

“Crossing to Jerusalem,” Rosanne Cash & John Leventhal (Rosanne Cash)

“Faraway Look,” Dan Auerbach, Yola Carter & Pat McLaughlin (Yola)

“I Don’t Wanna Ride the Rails No More,” Vince Gill (Vince Gill)

Mejor álbum de bluegrass

Tall Fiddler, Michael Cleveland - GANADOR

Live in Prague, Czech Republic, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Toil, Tears and Trouble, The Po' Ramblin' Boys

Royal Traveller, Missy Raines

If You Can’t Stand the Heat, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

Mejor álbum de blues tradicional

Kingfish, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Tall, Dark & Handsome, Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men - GANADOR

Sitting On Top of the Blues, Bobby Rush

Baby, Please Come Home, Jimmie Vaughan

Spectacular Class, Jontavious Willis

Mejor álbum de blues contemporáneo

This Land, Gary Clarke Jr. - GANADOR

Venom and Faith, Larkin Poe

Brighter Days, Robert Randolph & The Family Band

Somebody to Save Me, Sugaray Rayford

Keep On, Southern Avenue

Mejor álbum de folk

My Finest Work Yet, Andrew Bird

Rearrange My Heart, Che Apalache

Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin - GANADOR

Evening Machines, Gregory Alan Isakov

Front Porch, Joy Williams

Mejor álbum regional de raíces

Kalawai’anui, Amy Hānaiali’i

When It's Cold - Cree Round Dance Songs, Northern Cree

Good Time, Ranky Tanky - GANADOR

Recorded Live at the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Rebirth Brass Band

Hawaiian Lullaby, (Various Artists), Imua Garza & Kimié Miner, producers

Mejor álbum de reggae

Rapture, Koffee - GANADOR

As I Am, Julian Marley

The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie Vs. Roots Radics, Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics

Mass Manipulation, Steel Pulse

More Work to Be Done, Third World

Mejor video musical

“We’ve Got to Try This,” The Chemical Brothers, Ellie Fry, video director; Ninian Doff

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr., Savanah Leaf, video director; Jason Cole, Danielle Hinde & Alicia Martinez

“Cellophane,” FKA twigs, Andrew Thomas Huang, video director; Alex Chamberlain

“Old Town Road (Official Movie)” Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus, Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz - GANADOR

“Glad He’s Gone,” Tove Lo, Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Nathan Schottenfels

Mejor música de película

Homecoming, Beyoncé, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Ed Burke, video directors; Dora Melissa Vargas - GANADOR

Remember My Name, David Crosby, A.J. Eaton, video director; Cameron Crowe, Michele Farinola & Greg Mariotti

Birth of the Cool, (Miles Davis), Stanley Nelson, video director; Nicole London

Shangri-La, (Various Artists), Morgan Neville, video director; Emma Baiada

Anima, Thom Yorke, Paul Thomas Anderson, video director; Paul Thomas Anderson, Erica Frauman & Sara Murphy

Mejor álbum de música mundial

Gece, Altin Gün

What Heat, Bokanté & Metropole Orkest conducido por Jules Buckley

African Giant, Burna Boy

Fanim D'ayiti, Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet

Celia, Angelique Kidjo - GANADOR

Mejor álbum para niños

Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype, Jon Samson - GANADOR

Flying High! Caspar Babypants

I Love Rainy Days, Daniel Tashian

The Love, Alphabet Rockers

Winterland, The Okee Dokee Brothers

Mejor álbum de comedia

Quality Time, Jim Gaffigan

Relatable, Ellen DeGeneres

Right Now, Aziz Ansari

Son of Patrica, Trevor Noah

Sticks and Stones, Dave Chappelle - GANADOR

Mejor álbum de teatro musical

Aint Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations

Hadestown - GANADOR

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - in Four Contemporary Suites

Oklahoma!

Mejor soundtrack para medio visual

The Lion King: The Songs, (varios artistas)

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman, Taron Egerton

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, (varios artistas)

A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper - GANADOR

Mejor soundtrack para medio audiovisual

Avengers: Endgame, Alan Silvestri, composer

Chernobyl, Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer - GANADOR

Game of Thrones: Season 8, Ramin Djawadi, composer

The Lion King, Hans Zimmer, composer

Mary Poppins Returns, Marc Shaiman, composer

Mejor composición musical

“Begin Again,” Fred Hersch, composer (Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band, conducido por Vince Mendoza)

"Crucible for Crisis," Brian Lynch, composer (Brian Lynch Big Band)

“Love, a Beautiful Force,” Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)

“Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite,” John Williams (John Williams) - GANADOR

“Walkin Funny,” Christian McBride (Christian McBride)

Mejor arreglo, instrumental o a capela

“Blue Skies,” Kris Bowers (Kris Bowers)

“Hedwig’s Theme,” John Williams (Anne-Sophie Mutter & John Williams)

“La Novena,” Emilio Solla (Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra)

“Love, a Beautiful Force,” Vince Mendoza (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)

“Moon River,” Jacob Collier (Jacob Collier) - GANADOR

Mejor arreglo, instrumental y vocal

“All Night Long,” Jacob Collier (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest) - GANADOR

“Jolene,” Geoff Keezer (Sara Gazarek)

“Marry Me a Little,” Cyrille Aimée & Diego Figueiredo (Cyrille Aimée)

“Over the Rainbow,” Vince Mendoza (Trisha Yearwood)

“12 Little Spells (Thoracic Spine),” Esperanza Spalding (Esperanza Spalding)

Mejor grabación de empaque

Anonimas & Resilentes, Luisa María Arango, Carlos Dussan, Manuel García-Orozco & Juliana Jaramillo-Buenaventura (Voces Del Bullerengue)

Chris Cornell, Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Jeff Fura & Joe Spix (Chris Cornell) - GANADOR

Hold That Tiger, Andrew Wong & Fongming Yang (The Muddy Basin Ramblers)

i,i , Aaron Anderson & Eric Timothy Carlson (Bon Iver)

Intellexual, Irwan Awalludin (Intellexual)

Mejor edición de empaque especial

Anima, Stanley Donwood & Tchocky (Thom Yorke)

Gold in Brass Age, Amanda Chiu, Mark Farrow & David Gray (David Gray)

1963: New Directions, Josh Cheuse (John Coltrane)

The Radio Recordings 1939-1945, Marek Polewski (Wilhelm Furtwängler & Berliner Philharmoniker)

Woodstock: Back to the Garden: The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive, Masaki Koike (Various Artists) - GANADOR

Mejor álbum de notas

The Complete Cuban Jam Sessions, Judy Cantor-Navas (Varios artistas)

The Gospel According to Malaco, Robert Marovich (Varios artistas)

Pedal Steel + Four Corners, Brendan Greaves (Terry Allen And The Panhandle Mystery Band)

Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection, Jeff Place (Pete Seeger)

Stax ’68: A Memphis Story, Steve Greenberg (Varios artistas) - GANADOR

Mejor álbum histórico

The Girl From Chickasaw County: The Complete Capitol Masters, Andrew Batt & Kris Maher; Simon Gibson, mastering engineer (Bobbie Gentry)

The Great Comeback: Horowitz at Carnegie Hall, Robert Russ, compilation producer; Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen (Vladimir Horowitz)

Kankyo Ongaku: Japanese Ambient Environmental and New Age Music 1980 -1990, Robert Russ, compilation producer; Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen (Vladimir Horowitz)

Peter Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection, Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger (Pete Seeger) - GANADOR

Woodstock: Back to the Garden: The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive, Masaki Koike (Varios artistas)

Mejor álbum no clásico

ll These Things, Tchad Blake, Adam Greenspan & Rodney Shearer; Bernie Grundman (Thomas Dybdahl)

Ella Mai, Chris “Shaggy” Ascher, Jaycen Joshua & David Pizzimenti; Chris Athens (Ella Mai)

Run Home Slow, Paul Butler & Sam Teskey; Joe Carra (The Teskey Brothers)

Scenery, Tom Elmhirst, Ben Kane & Jeremy Most; Bob Ludwig (Emily King)

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Finneas O’Connell; Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell; Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell; John Greenham (Billie Eilish) - GANADOR

Mejor productor del año no clásico

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

John Hill

Finneas - GANADOR

Ricky Reed

Mejor grabación remix

“I Rise” (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix), Tracy Young (Madonna) - GANADOR

“Mother’s Daughter” (Wuki Remix), Wuki (Miley Cyrus)

“The One” (High Constant Remix), Lincoln Barrett (Jorja Smith)

“Swim” (Ford Remix), Luc Bradford (Mild Minds)

“Work It” (Soulwax Remix), David Gerard C Dewaele & Stephen Antoine C Dewaele (Marie Davidson)

Tracy Young (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Mejor álbum de audio inmerso

Chain Tripping, Luke Argilla; Jurgen Scharpf; Jona Bechtolt, Claire L. Evans & Rob Kieswetter (Yacht)

Kverndokk: Symphonic Dances: Jim Anderson; Robert C. Ludwig; Ulrike Schwarz (Ken-David Masur & Stavanger Symphony Orchestra)

Lux, Morten Lindberg; Morten Lindberg; Morten Lindberg (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor) - GANADOR

The Orchestral Organ, Keith O. Johnson; Keith O. Johnson; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin (Jan Kraybill)

The Savior, Bob Clearmountain; Bob Ludwig; Michael Marquart & Dave Way (A Bad Think)

Mejor álbum clásico

Aequa, Anna Thorvaldsdottir, Daniel Shores, engineer; Daniel Shores, mastering engineer (International Contemporary Ensemble)

Bruckner: Symphony No. 9, Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Rachmaninoff—Hermitage Piano Trio, Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, engineers; Keith O. Johnson, mastering engineer (Hermitage Piano Trio)

Riley: Sun Rings, Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, mastering engineer (Kronos Quartet) - GANADOR

Wolfe: Fire in My Mouth, Bob Hanlon & Lawrence Rock, engineers; Ian Good & Lawrence Rock, mastering engineers (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People's Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic)

Mejor productor del año clásico

Blanton Alspaugh - GANADOR

James Ginsburg

Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin

Morten Lindberg

Dirk Sobotka

Mejor performance de orquesta

“Bruckner: Symphony No. 9,” Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

“Copland: Billy the Kid; Grohg,” Leonard Slatkin (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)

“Norman: Sustain,” Gustavo Dudamel (Los Angeles Philharmonic) - GANADOR

“Transatlantic,”Louis Langrée (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)

“Weinberg: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 21,” Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla (City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Kremerata Baltica)

Mejor grabación de ópera

“Benjamin: Lessons in Love & Violence,” George Benjamin; Stéphane Degout, Barbara Hannigan, Peter Hoare & Gyula Orendt; James Whitbourn (Orchestra Of The Royal Opera House)

“Berg: Wozzeck,” Marc Albrecht; Christopher Maltman & Eva-Maria Westbroek; François Roussillon (Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra; Chorus Of Dutch National Opera)

“Charpenter: Les Arts Florissant; Les Plaisirs de Versailles,” Marc Albrecht; Christopher Maltman & Eva-Maria Westbroek; François Roussillon (Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra; Chorus Of Dutch National Opera)

“Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox,” Gil Rose; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus) - GANADOR

“Wagner: Lohengrin,” Christian Thielemann; Piotr Beczała, Anja Harteros, Tomasz Konieczny, Waltraud Meier & Georg Zeppenfeld; Eckhard Glauche (Festspielorchester Bayreuth; Festspielchor Bayreuth)

Mejor performance coral

“Boyle Voyages,” Donald Nally (The Crossing)

“Duruflé: Complete Choral Works,” Robert Simpson (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir) - GANADOR

“The Hope of Loving,” Craig Hella Johnson (Conspirare)

“Sander: The Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom,” Peter Jermihov (Evan Bravos, Vadim Gan, Kevin Keys, Glenn Miller & Daniel Shirley; PaTRAM Institute Singers)

“Smith, K.: The Arc in the Sky,” Donald Nally (The Crossing)

Mejor performance ensamblada breve

“Cerrone The Pieces That Fall to Earth,” Marc Shaiman

"Freedom & Faith," PUBLIQuartet

"Perpetulum," Third Coast Percussion

“Rachmaninoff—Hermitage Piano Trio,” Hermitage Piano Trio

“Shaw: Orange,” Attacca Quartet - GANADOR

Mejor instrumental solista clásico

“The Berlin Recital,” Yuja Wang

“Higdon: Harp Concerto,” Yolanda Kondonassis; Ward Stare (The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)

“Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite,” Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru (Philadelphia Orchestra) - GANADOR

"The Orchestral Organ," Jan Kraybill

“Torke: Sky, Concerto for Violin,” Tessa Lark; David Alan Miller (Albany Symphony)

Mejor álbum vocal solista clásico

The Edge of Silence—Works for Voice by György Kurtág, Susan Narucki (Donald Berman, Curtis Macomber, Kathryn Schulmeister & Nicholas Tolle)

Himmelsmusik, Philippe Jaroussky & Céline Scheen; Christina Pluhar; L’Arpeggiata, ensemble (Jesús Rodil & Dingle Yandell)

Schumann: Liederkreis Op. 24 Kerner-Lieder Op. 35, Matthias Goerne; Leif Ove Andsnes

Songplay, Joyce DiDonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter & Craig Terry (Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco) - GANADOR

A Te, O Cara, Stephen Costello; Constantine Orbelian (Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra)

Mejor compendio clásico

American Originals 1918, John Morris Russell; Elaine Martone

Leshnoff: Symphony No. 4 ‘Heichalos’; Guitar Concerto; Starburst, Giancarlo Guerrero; Tim Handley

Meltzer: Songs and Structures, Paul Appleby & Natalia Katyukova; Silas Brown & Harold Meltzer

The Poetry Of Places, Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin - GANADOR

Saariaho: True Fire; Trans; Ciel d’hiver, Hannu Lintu; Laura Heikinheimo

Mejor composición clásica contemporánea

“Bermel: Migration Series For Jazz Ensemble & Orchestra,” Derek Bermel, Ted Nash, David Alan Miller, Juilliard Jazz Orchestra & Albany Symphony Orchestra

“Higdon: Harp Concerto,” Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra - GANADOR

“Marsalis: Violin Concerto In D Major,” Wynton Marsalis (Nicola Benedetti, Cristian Măcelaru & Philadelphia Orchestra)

“Norman: Sustain,” Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic

"Shaw: Orange," Attacca Quartet

“Wolfe: Fire In My Mouth,” Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People’s Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic