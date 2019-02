1 de 15 | A beached sailboat is seen on Arpoador beach after heavy rains in Rio de Janeiro (REUTERS, X90023)

2 de 15 | The collapsed area of a cycle lane is pictured after heavy rains near Sao Conrado beach, in Rio de Janeiro (REUTERS, X90023)

3 de 15 | A house damaged after heavy rains is pictured in Barra de Guaratiba, in Rio de Janeiro (REUTERS, X02675)

4 de 15 | A cleaner (REUTERS, X02675)

5 de 15 | Cleaners work on a fallen tree after heavy rains in Leblon neighbourhood in Rio de Janeiro (REUTERS, X02675)

6 de 15 | A table and a chair are seen inside a swimming pool of a condominium after heavy rains in Rio de Janeiro (REUTERS, X90023)

7 de 15 | An electric post is seen fallen over a taxi after heavy rains in Gavea neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro (REUTERS, X90023)

9 de 15 | Firefighters search for victims inside a damaged bus, which was hit by a mudslide after heavy rains in Rio de Janeiro (REUTERS, X02675)

10 de 15 | A woman walks on a flooded street after heavy rains in Recreio dos Bandeirantes neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro (REUTERS, X90023)

11 de 15 | A fallen tree is seen near Recreio dos Bandeirantes beach after heavy rains in Rio de Janeiro (REUTERS, X90023)

12 de 15 | A fallen tree is seen after heavy rains in Barra da Tijuca neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro (REUTERS, X90023)

14 de 15 | Cars are seen on a flooded street after heavy rains in Recreio dos Bandeirantes neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro (REUTERS, X90023)