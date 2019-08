1 de 10 | A tract of Amazon jungle burns as it is being cleared by loggers and farmers in Novo Airao (REUTERS, X03410)

2 de 10 | Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas (REUTERS, X02828)

3 de 10 | A charred trunk is seen on a tract of Amazon jungle that was recently burned by loggers and farmers in Iranduba (REUTERS, X03410)

4 de 10 | Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas (REUTERS, X02828)

5 de 10 | Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas (REUTERS, X02828)

6 de 10 | A tract of Amazon jungle burns as it is being cleared by loggers and farmers in Novo Airao (REUTERS, X03410)

7 de 10 | FILE PHOTO: A man works in a burning tract of Amazon jungle as it is being cleared by loggers and farmers in Iranduba (REUTERS, X03410)

8 de 10 | A tract of Amazon jungle burns as it is being cleared by loggers and farmers in Novo Airao (REUTERS, X03410)

9 de 10 | Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas (REUTERS, X02828)