la previa
3⃣ days until we play ���� at the @FIFAWorldCup
�� We had some fun during our official @FIFAWorldCup photoshoot!#fyririsland pic.twitter.com/wzqia52aiH
— Knattspyrnusambandið (@footballiceland) 13 de junio de 2018
Iceland's Olafur Skulason is proper 2-days-to-go-excitement-level.
"Serious one now Olafur, yeah? It's for the official FIFA portrait series." pic.twitter.com/5SL9LSM6YY
— SoccerBible (@SoccerBible) 12 de junio de 2018
Iceland - the land of cold winters and cool footballers ��❄️#ISL #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/34iTjAegXZ— FIFA World Cup �� (@FIFAWorldCup) 12 de junio de 2018