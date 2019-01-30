Minuto a minuto se van cerrando las listas en cada departamento. Aquí el detalle:
FRENTE TODOS
Gobernador: Sergio Uñac
Vicegobernador: Roberto Gattoni
Diputados proporcionales: encabeza Alberto Hensel
*Chimbas
Intendente: Fabián Gramajo
Diputado: Andrés Chanampa
*Santa Lucía
Intendente: Lucio González
Diputado: Carolina Rocamora
*Pocito
Intendente: Armando Sánchez
Diputado: Fabian Aballay
*Albardón
Intendente: Jorge Palmero
Diputado: Juan Carlos Abarca
*Sarmiento
Intendente: Mario Martín
Diputado: Federico Hensel
*Jáchal
Intendente: Miguel Vega
Diputado: Jorge Barifusa
*25 de Mayo
Intendente: Juan Carlos Quiroga Moyano
Diputado: Rodolfo Jalife
*Calingasta
Intendente: Jorge Castañeda
Diputado: Mario Romero
*Iglesia
Intendente: Marcelo Marinero
Diputado: Mario Salinas
*San Martín
Intendente: Cristian Andino
Diputado: Rolando Cámpora
*Ullum
Intendente: David Domínguez
Diputado: Simón Ortíz
*Valle Fértil
Intendente: Omar Ortíz
Diputado: Silvio Atencio.
*9 de Julio (habrá internas)
Intendente: Daniel Eduardo Banega
Oscar Matamora
Diputado: Miguel Núñez
*Rivadavia (habrá internas)
Intendente: Marcelo Delgado
Raúl Alonso
Ruperto Gody
Diputado: Graciela Rodríguez.
*Angaco (habrá internas)
Intendente: Alejandro Castro
Mario Pacheco
Diputado: Héctor Pezé
*Zonda (habrá internas)
Intendente: Miguel Atampiz
Oscar Villalobos
Diputado: Edgardo Sancassani
*Caucete (habrá internas)
Intendente: Romina Rosas
Sonia Recabarren
Emilio Mendoza
Diputado: Gustavo Rodríguez.
*Capital (habrá internas)
Intendente: Emilio Baistrocchi
Franco Aranda
Diputado: Celina Ramella
*Rawson (habrá internas)
Intendente: Pablo García Nieto
Rubén García
Diputado: Juan Carlos Gioja
FRENTE CON VOS
Gobernador: Marcelo Orrego
Vicegobernador: Susana Laciar
Diputados proporcionales:
*Chimbas (habrá internas)
Intendente: Mauricio Camacho
Carlos Mañé
César Jofré
Diputado: José Plaza
*Santa lucía
Intendente: Juan José Orrego
Diputado: Carlos Platero
*Pocito (habrá internas)
Intendente: Fabián Romera
Raúl Morán
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
*Albardón (habrá internas)
Intendente: Eduardo Salinas
Oscar Aguirre
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
*Sarmiento (habrá internas)
Intendente: Mauro Carelli
Diego Allende
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
*Jáchal
Intendente: Dante Mauro Figueroa
Diputado: Ivone Hortensia García
*25 de Mayo (habrá internas)
Intendente: Omar Caballero
Alberto Fantini
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
*Calingasta (habrá internas)
Intendente: Pedro Morales
Héctor Contreras
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
*Iglesia (habrá internas)
Intendente: Fernando Mini
Fernando Varela
Diputado: Sin definir
*San Martín
Intendente Raúl Estévez
Diputado: sin definir
*Ullum
Intendente: Romina Solera
Diputado: Daniel Albarracín
*Valle Fértil
Intendente: Miguel Sepúlveda
Diputado: Mario Pizarro
*9 de Julio
Intendente: Gustavo Núñez
Diputado: a definir
*Rivadavia
Intendente: Fabian Martín
Diputado: Sergio Miodowsky
*Angaco
Intendente: Daniel “Popular” Riveros
Diputado: Carlos Pérez
*Zonda
Intendente: Francisco “Pancho” Gelves
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
*Caucete (habrá internas)
Intendente: Julián Gil
Juan Carlos Vicente
Diputado: Carina Solar
*Capital
Intendente: Rodolfo Colombo
Diputado: Guido Romero
*Rawson (habrá internas)
Intendente: Roberto “Yeyo” Sosa
Gimena Martinazzo
Gustavo Ruiz Botella
Carlos Fernández
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
FRENTE SAN JUAN PRIMERO
Gobernador: Martín Turcumán
Vicegobernador: Conrado Suárez
Diputados proporcionales: José Asad Peluc
*Chimbas
Intendente: Martín Zuleta
Diputado: 'Chiqui' Firmapaz
*Santa Lucía
Intendente: Vicente Mut
Diputado: Carlos Pérez
*Pocito
Intendente: Oscar Arévalo
Diputado: Mariano Buttazzoni
*Albardón
Intendente: Silvana Gozález
Diputado: Raúl López
*Sarmiento
Intendente: José Luis Furió
Diputado: Silvina Elizondo
*Jáchal
Intendente: José Codorniú
Diputado: Héctor Ligria
*25 de Mayo
Intendente: Roberto Enrique
Diputado: Carlos Mazini
*Calingasta
Intendente: Santos Zárate
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
*Iglesia
Intendente: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
*San Martín
Intendente: Roberto Lourido
Diputado: Antonio Vera
*Ullum
Intendente: Alfredo Alí
Diputado: Daniel Riveros
*Valle Fértil
Intendente: Juan Carrizo
Diputado: Ángel Carrizo
*9 de Julio
Intendente: Laura Frez
Diputado: Julio Ontiveros
*Rivadavia (habrá internas)
Intendente: Martín Azcona
Eduardo Beatrices
Diputado: Daniel Quinn.
*Angaco
Intendente: Carlos Maza
Diputado: Marcelo Mallea
*Zonda
Intendente: César Monla
Diputado: Sergio Zigana
*Caucete
Intendente: Luis Agulles
Diputado: Natalia Rosales
*Capital (habrá internas)
Intendente: Guillermo Kuchen
Antonio Russo
Diputado: José Fernando Torcivia
*Rawson
Intendente: Sebastián Parra
Diputado: Sandra Lucero
DIGNIDAD CIUDADANA
Gobernador: Gustavo Fernández
Vicegobernador: Federica Mariconda
Diputados proporcionales: encabeza Fernando Moya
*Chimbas
Intendente: Leonardo Alcaraz
Diputado: Virginia Oviedo
*Caucete
Intendente: Ricardo Tapia Diputado: Carlos Castillo
*Santa Lucía
Intendente: Luis Pereyra
Diputado: Máximo López
*Pocito
Intendente: Lucas Ruiz
Diputado: Cristhian Javier Ferrer
*Albardón
Intendente: Omar páez
Diputado: Mercedes Puigdengolas
*Sarmiento
Intendente: Emiliano Riviello
Diputado: AÚN SIN DEFINIR
*9 de Julio
Intendente: Héctor Tello
Diputado: Fabián Blanes
*Calingasta
Intendente: Cristina Méndez
Diputado: Eduardo Pantano
*Ullum
Intendente: Guillermo Pizarro
Diputado: Lucas Iriarte
*Valle Fértil
Intendente: Victoria Elita Costa
Diputado: Pedro Mario Goyo
*Rivadavia
Intendente: Carlos Lira
Diputado: Alejandro Moya
*Angaco
Intendente: Alfredo Montiveros
Diputado: Amalia Del Valle Vitale
*Zonda
Intendente: Sandra Pizarro
Diputado: Marcela Ramírez
*Capital
Intendente: Alberto Sánchez
Diputado: Mónica Lobos
*Rawson
Intendente: José Luis Correa
Diputado: Claudia Vila
PARTIDO DEL TRABAJADOR Y EL PUEBLO (PTP)
Gobernador: Alberto Agüero
Vicegobernador: Edith Liquitay
Diputados proporcionales: AÚN NO DEFINE
*Chimbas
Intendente: Vanesa Valle
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
*Santa Lucía
Intendente: Federico Suero
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
*Pocito
Intendente: Emilio Furlán
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
*Albardón
Intendente: Iván Flavuzky
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
*Sarmiento
Intendente: Mercedes González
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
*Jáchal
Intendente: Raúl Silva
Diputado: Valeria Gómez
*25 de Mayo
Intendente: Javier Alamino
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
*Iglesia
Intendente: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
*San Martín
Intendente: Walter Vera
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
*Ullum
Intendente: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
*Rivadavia
Intendente: Raúl Furlán
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
*Zonda
Intendente: AUN NO SE DEFINE
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
*Caucete
Intendente: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
*Capital
Intendente: Federico Aguero
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
*Rawson
Intendente: Marcelo Solís
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
NUEVA IZQUIERDA
Gobernador: Mary Garrido
Vicegobernador: Nancy Avaro Diputados proporcionales: Leiza Benítez
*Chimbas
Intendente: Valeria Casas
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
*Santa Lucía
Intendente: Sergio Campos
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
*Pocito
Intendente: Lucas Galleguillo
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
*Albardón
Intendente: Claudia Pastén
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
*9 de Julio
Intendente: Eduardo Narváez
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
*Jáchal
Intendente: Sergio Guevara
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
*Rivadavia
Intendente: Victoria Granada
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
*Capital
Intendente: Mauricio Robledo
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
*Rawson
Intendente: Aida Monla
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
*Caucete
Intendente: Claudia Cornejo Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
CRUZADA RENOVADORA
Gobernador: Nancy Avelín Vicegobernador: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
*Rivadavia
Intendente: Eduardo Beatrice
Diputado: Juan Carlos Gómez
*Rawson
Intendente: Félix Jara
Diputado: Marcelo Pereyra
*Santa Lucía
Intendente: Adriana Aguirre
Diputado: Hugo Masi
*Pocito
Intendente: Ricardo Barassi
Diputado: Claudia Cardozo
*9 de Julio
Intendente: Néstor García
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
*Chimbas
Intendente: Víctor Flores
Diputado: Ivana Ríos
*Calingasta
Intendente: Santos Zárate
Diputado: Pascual Cerda
*Jáchal
Intendente: Jorge Torres
Diputado: María Inés Alcoba
*Sarmiento
Intendente: Nelson Matus
Diputado: Eduardo Ruarte
*Angaco
Intendente: Carmelo González
Diputado: AÚN NO SE DEFINE
***HAY FUERZAS QUE EN ALGUNOS DEPARTAMENTOS NO PRESENTAN CANDIDATOS***