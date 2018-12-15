Un mes después del inicio del movimiento, los "chalecos amarillos" volvieron a tomar las calles este sábado, en un contexto de tensión pese a las concesiones y los llamados a la calma del presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron.

Hubo corridas y la policía lanzó gases lacrimógenos. Hay al menos 136 detenidos. De acuerdo al periódico Le Parisien, se están movilizando 3.000 personas en París. En toda Francia son 33.500 manifestantes.

chalecos amarillos francia