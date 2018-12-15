1 de 18 | Protesters wearing yellow vests gather in front of the Opera House as part of the "yellow vests" movement in Paris (REUTERS, X90079, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

2 de 18 | A protester wearing a yellow vest and an Anonymous mask takes part in a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris (REUTERS, X02443, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

3 de 18 | Protesters take part in a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris - TMPOUT (REUTERS, X02011, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

4 de 18 | Protesters wearing yellow vests gather in front of the Opera House as part of the "yellow vests" movement in Paris (REUTERS, X90079, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

5 de 18 | Demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris (REUTERS, X02011, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

6 de 18 | Protesters wearing yellow vests take part in a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris (REUTERS, X02443, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

7 de 18 | Demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris (REUTERS, X02443, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

8 de 18 | French gendarmes use pepper spray to push back protesters wearing yellow vests during a demonstration near the Opera House as part of the "yellow vests" movement in Paris (REUTERS, X90079, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

9 de 18 | Women, dressed as the French republic symbol, "Marianne", and members of the nude performance artist Deborah de Robertis (REUTERS, X02011, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

10 de 18 | Demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris (REUTERS, X02011, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

11 de 18 | Demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris (REUTERS, X02011, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

12 de 18 | Demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris (REUTERS, X02011, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

13 de 18 | Demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris (REUTERS, X02443, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

14 de 18 | Demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris (REUTERS, X02443, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

15 de 18 | Demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris (REUTERS, X02011, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

16 de 18 | Protesters wearing yellow vests take part in a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris (REUTERS, X02443, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

17 de 18 | Demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris (REUTERS, X02011, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)