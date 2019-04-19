en roma Hace 1 hora Las imágenes de Francisco en la basílica de San Pedro y en el Vía Crucis 1 de 16 | Pope Francis leads the Good Friday Passion of the Lord service in Saint Peter (REMO CASILLI, X02874) 2 de 16 | Pope Francis leads the Good Friday Passion of the Lord service in Saint Peter (REUTERS, X02874) 3 de 16 | Pope Francis leads the Good Friday Passion of the Lord service in Saint Peter (REMO CASILLI, X02874) 4 de 16 | Pope Francis attends the celebration of the Lord (REUTERS, POOL) 5 de 16 | Pope Francis leads the Good Friday Passion of the Lord service in Saint Peter (REMO CASILLI, X02874) 6 de 16 | Pope Francis leads the Good Friday Passion of the Lord service in Saint Peter (REMO CASILLI, X02874) 7 de 16 | Pope Francis leads the Good Friday Passion of the Lord service in Saint Peter (REMO CASILLI, X02874) 8 de 16 | Pope Francis leads the Good Friday Passion of the Lord service in Saint Peter (REMO CASILLI, X02874) 9 de 16 | Pope Francis leads the Via Crucis procession at Rome (REUTERS, X02874) 10 de 16 | Pope Francis leads the Via Crucis procession at Rome (REUTERS, X02874) 11 de 16 | Pope Francis leads the Via Crucis procession at Rome (REUTERS, X06600) 12 de 16 | Pope Francis leads the Via Crucis procession at Rome (REMO CASILLI, X02874) 13 de 16 | Pope Francis leads the Via Crucis procession at Rome (REMO CASILLI, X06600) 14 de 16 | Monsignor Guido Marini helps Pope Francis lie on the floor during the Lord (REUTERS, X80003) 15 de 16 | Pope Francis leads the Via Crucis procession at Rome (REMO CASILLI, X02874) 16 de 16 | Pope Francis lies on the ground to pray during the Celebration of the Lord (REUTERS, X80003) Por:Redacción Diario de Cuyo