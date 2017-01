1 de 13 | People load household goods into their vehicle while they prepare to evacuate the area in Santa Olga - NARCH/NARCH30 (REUTERS, X80002, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

2 de 13 | Soldiers stand guard on a road as the worst wildfires in Chile (REUTERS, X80002, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

3 de 13 | A woman and children look at the remains of a burnt house in Santa Olga (REUTERS, X01761, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

4 de 13 | People look for salvageable items among the debris of a burnt house in Santa Olga - NARCH/NARCH30 (REUTERS, X80002, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

5 de 13 | Fires engulf trees in Santa Olga (REUTERS, X01761, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

6 de 13 | A firefighting plane drops fire retardant as the worst wildfires in Chile (REUTERS, X80002, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

7 de 13 | Firefighters are seen near burning trees as the worst wildfires in Chile (REUTERS, X80002, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

8 de 13 | A woman sits amidst the remains of a burnt house in Santa Olga (REUTERS, X01761, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

9 de 13 | People look for salvageable items among the debris of a burnt house in Santa Olga (REUTERS, X01761, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

10 de 13 | A man walks past burnt cars in Santa Olga (REUTERS, X01761, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

11 de 13 | A youth looks for salvageable items among the debris of a burnt house in Santa Olga (REUTERS, X01761, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)

12 de 13 | People hug while standing next to burnt houses as the worst wildfires in Chile (REUTERS, X80002, Copyright (c) 1998 Hewlett-Packard Company)