1982: ✅

1986: ✅

1990: ✅

1994: ✅

1998: ✅

2002: ✅

2006: ✅

2010: ✅

2014: ✅

2018: ✅@Inter have now also had a player in the #WorldCupFinal in every #WorldCup since 1982! pic.twitter.com/zFYHcFKPzl