O.M.G.!!!!I witnessed the coolest thing today! I was at my booth at Pike Place Market and two couples (who didn't know each other) were walking towards each other with identical dogs. Suddenly, the dogs ran towards each other and went totally crazy. I went over to watch because it was so adorable, and as I stood there soaking up the love, the couples figured out that the dogs are siblings and came over on the same plane to be adopted from Russia a year ago! The dogs recognized each other! They even had identifying tattoos that confirmed it. This joyful reunion went on for over a half an hour, in fact they were still at it when I left the market.(I heard the couples exchanging phone numbers, so now they can have play dates, which made me very happy)(p.s. The response to this video has been incredible! Thank you to everyone who has reached out, including reporter's, tv stations, blogs, rescues, websites, etc. I was approached by a couple of licensing companies and just signed the licensing rights to the video over to one of them. (I tell ya, this has been crazy!) So for licensing inquiries please contact: [email protected] I love how this story has touched so many people!)

Posted by Pam Corwin on sábado, 10 de febrero de 2018