La directora de la escuela American Heritage of South Jordan, Jackie Alexander, compartió, en su cuenta de Instagram, el video del momento en que le comunica a una niña que sería adoptada junto a sus dos hermanos menores.
Tannah Butterfield es una niña de 11 años que esperó por mucho tiempo ser adoptada, junto a sus hermanos. Por ello, cuando recibió la noticia no pudo contener su felicidad y de un solo saltó logró colgarse de Jackie.
La mujer contó en Instagram el caso de Tannah y de Jennifer Fisher, quien adoptó a los niños. Jackie explicó lo complicado que fue para la mujer adoptar a la niña y sus dos hermanos y todo lo que luchó para lograrlo.
Según Jackie, su amiga Jennifer la llamó para anunciarle que finalmente el tribunal le permitía adoptar a los tres niños, que actualmente ya tiene en custodia. Por lo que le pidió que le cuente a Tannah, quien estaba muy preocupada por la situación.
“Lloro mientras escribo esto. En 12 años en este trabajo este es mi mejor momento… ni siquiera puedo describir ese abrazo”, escribió en su su cuenta de Instagram.
*I give permission to all media outlets to use this video and post with credit to: Jackie Alexander (and American Heritage of South Jordan) Thank you* Some Mondays are better than others. I share this with permission from the parent of this student. This is pure testament that in a world full of turmoil and strife, there is still light and joy to be found in little everyday moments. A dear family I know has been fighting for as long as I can remember to adopt 3 of their foster children that attend our school. It's been hard to watch them fight this emotional battle. My love has grown for this family and I have learned so much from them as they have tried to remain positive despite many set backs. Today my phone rang at my desk and it was my friend Jen telling me things FINALLY had come to an end and the courts were going to let them ADOPT the children!! She asked me if I would be sure to tell her sweet girl when she came to my desk for her daily visit. She knew she would want to know right away because she had been so worried. I don't think even I could understand myself what that moment would feel like. Our security cameras caught the moment perfectly. I cry as I type this. In 12 years at this job, this is by far my best moment ever!! To tell a little girl that she gets her family forever takes the cake. I can't even describe that hug...and thank heavens her mom doesn't mind that I kissed her a million times, and a million more after the film cuts off. A moment needed after waking up to another morning of devastating news on t.v....but a sweet reminder today that life can be and still is beautiful in spite of it all. ♥️#americanheritageofsouthjordan