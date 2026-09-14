    • 14 de septiembre de 2026 - 19:24

    Premios Emmy 2026: guía completa con los nominados, horario de la gala y las grandes favoritas

    Con transmisión desde las 22horas en la Argentina, la 78ª edición de los Premios Emmy en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles pone en disputa a las favoritas The Pitt (25) y Hacks (24) en una noche llena de estrellas.

    los-premios-emmy-se-entregan-en-el-peacock-theater-de-los-angeles-foto-afp-HUM3MWQ3RNBTZAM2NGMD6HAGPU
    Diario de Cuyo | Redacción Diario de Cuyo
    Por Redacción Diario de Cuyo

    La 78ª edición de los Primetime Emmy Awards se celebra este lunes por la noche en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles. Con transmisión programada a partir de las 22:00 (hora de la Argentina), la alfombra roja y la premiación congregan a las máximas figuras de la TV estadounidense.

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    The Pitt y Hacks son las series con más candidaturas de la 78ª edición de los premios. La ceremonia se realiza en Los Ángeles y reúne a las principales figuras de la televisión estadounidense.

    En la previa, The Pitt (25 nominaciones) y Hacks (24) acaparan las mayores expectativas en drama y comedia.

    Las principales nominaciones de la noche

    Drama

    Mejor serie dramática: The Diplomat, The Gilded Age, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Paradise, The Pitt, Pluribus, Slow Horses, Your Friends and Neighbors.

    Actor principal (serie dramática): Sterling K. Brown (Paradise), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Mark Ruffalo (Task), Rufus Sewell (The Diplomat), Noah Wyle (The Pitt).

    Actriz principal (serie dramática): Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age), Chase Infiniti (The Testaments), Keri Russell (The Diplomat), Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus), Zendaya (Euphoria).

    Comedia

    Mejor serie de comedia: Abbott Elementary, El Oso, Hacks, Margo’s Got Money Troubles, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building, Shrinking, Widow’s Bay.

    Actor principal (serie de comedia): Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Wonder Man), Steve Carell (Rooster), Matthew Rhys (Widow’s Bay), Jason Segel (Shrinking), Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building).

    Actriz principal (serie de comedia): Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Ayo Edebiri (El Oso), Elle Fanning (Margo’s Got Money Troubles), Lisa Kudrow (The Comeback), Jean Smart (Hacks).

    Miniserie o Serie Antológica

    Mejor miniserie o antología: All Her Fault, The Beast in Me, Beef, DTF St. Louis, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette.

    Actor principal: Riz Ahmed (Bait), Jason Bateman (Black Rabbit), Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story), Oscar Isaac (Beef), Matthew Rhys (The Beast in Me).

    Actriz principal: Claire Danes (The Beast in Me), Sally Field (Remarkably Bright Creatures), Carey Mulligan (Beef), Sarah Pidgeon (Love Story...), Sarah Snook (All Her Fault).

    Reality y Variedades

    Reality competition: Dancing With the Stars, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Survivor, Top Chef, The Traitors.

    Variedades / Talk show: The Daily Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Saturday Night Live.

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