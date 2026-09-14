Premios Emmy 2026: guía completa con los nominados, horario de la gala y las grandes favoritas

La 78ª edición de los Primetime Emmy Awards se celebra este lunes por la noche en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles. Con transmisión programada a partir de las 22:00 (hora de la Argentina), la alfombra roja y la premiación congregan a las máximas figuras de la TV estadounidense.
The Pitt y Hacks son las series con más candidaturas de la 78ª edición de los premios. La ceremonia se realiza en Los Ángeles y reúne a las principales figuras de la televisión estadounidense.
En la previa, The Pitt (25 nominaciones) y Hacks (24) acaparan las mayores expectativas en drama y comedia.
Mejor serie dramática: The Diplomat, The Gilded Age, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Paradise, The Pitt, Pluribus, Slow Horses, Your Friends and Neighbors.
Actor principal (serie dramática): Sterling K. Brown (Paradise), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Mark Ruffalo (Task), Rufus Sewell (The Diplomat), Noah Wyle (The Pitt).
Actriz principal (serie dramática): Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age), Chase Infiniti (The Testaments), Keri Russell (The Diplomat), Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus), Zendaya (Euphoria).
Comedia
Mejor serie de comedia: Abbott Elementary, El Oso, Hacks, Margo’s Got Money Troubles, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building, Shrinking, Widow’s Bay.
Actor principal (serie de comedia): Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Wonder Man), Steve Carell (Rooster), Matthew Rhys (Widow’s Bay), Jason Segel (Shrinking), Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building).
Actriz principal (serie de comedia): Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Ayo Edebiri (El Oso), Elle Fanning (Margo’s Got Money Troubles), Lisa Kudrow (The Comeback), Jean Smart (Hacks).
Miniserie o Serie Antológica
Mejor miniserie o antología: All Her Fault, The Beast in Me, Beef, DTF St. Louis, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette.
Actor principal: Riz Ahmed (Bait), Jason Bateman (Black Rabbit), Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story), Oscar Isaac (Beef), Matthew Rhys (The Beast in Me).
Actriz principal: Claire Danes (The Beast in Me), Sally Field (Remarkably Bright Creatures), Carey Mulligan (Beef), Sarah Pidgeon (Love Story...), Sarah Snook (All Her Fault).
Reality y Variedades
Reality competition: Dancing With the Stars, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Survivor, Top Chef, The Traitors.
Variedades / Talk show: The Daily Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Saturday Night Live.