Premios Emmy 2026: guía completa con los nominados, horario de la gala y las grandes favoritas

Mejor serie dramática: The Diplomat, The Gilded Age, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Paradise, The Pitt, Pluribus, Slow Horses, Your Friends and Neighbors.

Actor principal (serie dramática): Sterling K. Brown (Paradise), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Mark Ruffalo (Task), Rufus Sewell (The Diplomat), Noah Wyle (The Pitt).

Actriz principal (serie dramática): Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age), Chase Infiniti (The Testaments), Keri Russell (The Diplomat), Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus), Zendaya (Euphoria).

Comedia

Mejor serie de comedia: Abbott Elementary, El Oso, Hacks, Margo’s Got Money Troubles, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building, Shrinking, Widow’s Bay.

Actor principal (serie de comedia): Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Wonder Man), Steve Carell (Rooster), Matthew Rhys (Widow’s Bay), Jason Segel (Shrinking), Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building).

Actriz principal (serie de comedia): Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Ayo Edebiri (El Oso), Elle Fanning (Margo’s Got Money Troubles), Lisa Kudrow (The Comeback), Jean Smart (Hacks).

Miniserie o Serie Antológica

Mejor miniserie o antología: All Her Fault, The Beast in Me, Beef, DTF St. Louis, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette.

Actor principal: Riz Ahmed (Bait), Jason Bateman (Black Rabbit), Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story), Oscar Isaac (Beef), Matthew Rhys (The Beast in Me).

Actriz principal: Claire Danes (The Beast in Me), Sally Field (Remarkably Bright Creatures), Carey Mulligan (Beef), Sarah Pidgeon (Love Story...), Sarah Snook (All Her Fault).

Reality y Variedades

Reality competition: Dancing With the Stars, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Survivor, Top Chef, The Traitors.

Variedades / Talk show: The Daily Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Saturday Night Live.