#BREAKING #AFGHANISTAN #PAKISTAN



��PAKISTAN :#VIDEO MOMENT OF EARTHQUAKE WHICH WAS ALSO FELT IN PAKISTAN! A LOCAL PASHTO TV CHANNEL MAHSHRIQ TV DURING THE EARTHQUAKE!



EARTHQUAKE MAGNITUDE 6.5 HIT NORTHEAST AFGHANISTAN#BreakingNews #UltimaHora #Earthquake #Sismo #Terremoto pic.twitter.com/h42gMpuOrP