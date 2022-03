Shipwreck discovered in Lake Superior after 130 years: 'Still beautiful.' The Atlanta, a 172 foot school er barge, sank in the lake 130 years ago, and the gold letters are still legible. 6,000 shipwrecks are in the Great Lakes, yikes!https://t.co/8Q9P54bWyf via @YahooNews pic.twitter.com/zGynsAJlMW